Berea City School District in Ohio Chooses Right At School to Provide Before and After School Enrichment for Grades K-5

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berea City School District (BCSD) has partnered with Right At School to provide before and after school enrichment for K-5 students for the 2022-23 school year. The district, which is located southwest of Cleveland, will offer the program on-site for K-4 students at all three elementary schools. Fifth grade students at Berea-Midpark Middle School will attend the Right At School before and after school program at Big Creek Elementary where they previously attended the district-operated ExtendED program.

“Our district had a robust before and after school program for many years, but with declining district enrollments and COVID, it was no longer financially self-sustaining,” said BCSD Superintendent Tracy L. Wheeler. “Right At School will pick up right where our ExtendED program left off and help us ensure that families will continue to have access to the highest-quality enrichment. Students can also get homework help there, so parents don’t have to worry about it at night.”

Right At School provides an engaging, fun curriculum that encourages students to learn, play and grow. Students will participate in over 180 standards-aligned learning activities, homework time, sports and fitness games, student-driven projects, team building, and leadership development. BCSD’s before school program will begin at 7 a.m. and the after school program will end at 6 p.m., providing up to 20 additional hours per week of educator-led academic enrichment and social activities.

In addition, Right At School offers flexible scheduling and enrollment options including drop-in care and 10-day punch cards. It also accepts state child care subsidies for qualified families.

“Right At School will provide our families with more flexibility and different options than we were able to provide in the past, like drop-in care and the ability to accept state child care vouchers,” said Wheeler. “This will make before and after school enrichment more equitable and accessible to families in our community. We will also be able to serve more students than ever before without waitlists or enrollment caps.”

