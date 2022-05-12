Star Development and Bonaventure Break Ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit Class A Multifamily Community in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Star Development, a fully integrated commercial real estate company with proven experience in development, acquisitions and management, and Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today celebrated the groundbreaking of 23rd & Swift, a Class A multifamily community located in North Kansas City, Missouri. Maxus Properties is an investor and will be handling property management for this project.

Liberty, Missouri-based Star Development is leading the development of 23rd & Swift and Bonaventure is overseeing the property’s design and construction. Star Development chose to partner with Bonaventure given the firm’s reputation as one of the country’s most prolific rental housing developers and its longstanding relationship with Jeff Price, leader of Bonaventure’s design team. The 294-unit property, which will feature a diverse mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, will contribute to the area’s housing supply and help revitalize an underdeveloped stretch of land near downtown.

“As a lifelong resident of the Northland and for someone who was actually born at 20th & Swift in NKC, this is truly an exciting project and one that hits close to home,” said Tim Harris, Founder and Managing Principal of Star Development.

23rd & Swift derives its name from its prime location on an approximately six-acre block bounded by 23rd and 25th avenues and Swift and Buchanan streets. Residents of 23rd & Swift will enjoy easy access to major transportation routes and benefit from the property’s proximity to all the downtown area has to offer. In addition to its stunning exterior and interior design features, 23rd & Swift will boast a number of high-end amenities including a pool, clubhouse, game and media rooms, fitness facility, coffee bar, and computer center. The property is expected to open during the summer of 2024.

“We are pleased to join forces with Star Development, one of the region’s most experienced and respected property developers, to deliver a truly transformational multifamily project,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “This mandate demonstrates the unique capabilities of our vertically-integrated platform, which has been continuously refined over two decades to effectively manage all parts of the development lifecycle. Whether we are managing a project’s full build or partnering with others, we are unwavering in our promise to deliver an exceptional living experience.”

With a long track record of creating value, Virginia-based Bonaventure is recognized among residents, investors, development partners, and townships for its operational excellence, creative vision and commitment to the communities it serves.

About Star Development

Star Development is a fully integrated, industry leading commercial real estate company with proven experience in development, acquisitions, and management. A Liberty, Missouri based company, Star has a regional presence through its developments in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Star’s services include ground-up development, build-to-suit, acquisitions, and redevelopment of retail, office, industrial, residential, and multi-family properties. From neighborhood shopping centers to million square foot warehouses, Star Development continues to lead the industry in development innovations. To learn more, visit www.stardevcorp.com.

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, investment and property management. Bonaventure has over $1.5 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 6,000 apartment units across 31 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.bonaventure.com.