HSB and HELIXintel Provide Equipment Maintenance Platform for Insurance Clients

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty insurer HSB has teamed up with HELIXintel offering a one-stop online maintenance platform for businesses and other organizations to service critical building equipment from air conditioning and refrigeration to lighting and heating systems, the company said today.

The HELIXintel digital platform helps customers manage their maintenance records and automates the process of sourcing and scheduling service from authorized providers for heating and cooling equipment, roofing, lighting systems, and other key assets.

It will be available to HSB’s equipment breakdown insurance policyholders and customers of Sensor Solutions by HSB™, which provides Internet of Things technology services.

“In today’s tough economy, it’s a challenge for businesses to keep up with equipment maintenance,” said Greg Barats, president and chief executive officer of HSB, part of Munich Re. “We’ve made it simple to choose the right maintenance provider, order replacement parts, and get service from experienced dealers. It saves our clients time and money, so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

A Seamless Connection for Parts and Service

The HELIXintel network connects building operators with manufacturers and suppliers nationwide to give clients the best price and quality for parts and service.

Customers will get a seamless connection with service providers, can take advantage of rebates and credits without doing the legwork, and may reduce supply chain delays with direct access to manufacturers for ordering equipment and parts.

Since every organization is different, the platform pairs customers with the best maintenance plans for their equipment and delivers bids from contractors.

Once clients log on to a secure website or app using any digital device, they can catalog, track, and maintain unlimited equipment, supplies, and inventory, across multiple locations.

“HSB and HELIXintel will touch millions of businesses across the United States by bringing efficient ways to maintain facilities and equipment, while saving owners and operators time and money,” said Jon DeWald, chief executive officer of HELIXintel.

Delivering Risk Management Through Digital Platforms

The HELIXintel equipment maintenance solution is available exclusively through HSB in the commercial insurance market.

The HELIXintel platform is the latest application of new technology as HSB continues to expand its suite of risk management services delivered through digital platforms.

For more information about the HELIXintel maintenance platform for HSB policyholders, visit https://www.munichre.com/hsb/en/services/online-services/helixintel.html.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

HELIXintel

HELIXintel (Buffalo, NY) is a startup company focused on helping businesses navigate their equipment and inventory management. Founded in 2019, HELIXintel simplifies maintenance management for businesses of all sizes and industries. HELIXintel’s platform allows businesses to organize, track, and maintain their equipment, parts, supplies, and tasks in one location. It saves time and money by seamlessly connecting businesses to authorized vendors. The platform’s intuitive interface, accessibility, and quick response time all contributed to Buffalo Business First recognizing HELIXintel as one of their 10 startups to watch in 2022. HELIXintel also boasts SOC 2 Type 1 certification, continuing their commitment to cybersecurity. For more information on HELIXintel, visit their website at https://helixintel.com/. You can also find HELIXintel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through Hurricane Ida in 2021. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyber risks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.