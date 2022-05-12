A-Gas Expands Its Fire Suppression Business With the Acquisition of Halon.US

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A-Gas, a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of Halon based fire suppressant gases has acquired the business of Halon.US., Inc in California. Halon.US currently recovers Halon 1301, Halon 1211, and other fire suppressant gases from the US and international partners and supplies these to customers around the world and across multiple critical industries. A-Gas is excited to add the founder and CEO Steve Newhouse to its existing Fire Suppression leadership team and Damian Marquez to the existing Fire Suppression business development team and transition the customers of Halon.US as direct customers of A-Gas.

Group Chief Executive Officer of A-Gas, Jack Govers, commented, “This is an exciting expansion of our global Fire Suppression business and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sourcing high-quality recovered material for our customers that rely on us. We are delighted to be able to expand and offer the services we have successfully developed to new customers in the US.”

Mike Armstrong, A-Gas US Managing Director, commented, “A-Gas has been a long-term reclaimer and supplier of fire suppressant gases to the aviation and oil and gas industries in the US. This acquisition expands our capabilities, particularly on the international sourcing front, and brings some exciting new customers to A-Gas. We look forward to supporting these customers with our services on an ongoing basis. This acquisition means that our Fire Suppressant business is strategically positioned for the long term. We welcome Steve to A-Gas and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”

Steve Newhouse, Halon.US., Inc CEO, commented, “A-Gas is a natural home for the business I have developed, and I look forward to continuing to grow our service to all of our customers in the future.”

This is A-Gas' ninth acquisition since the investment by Private Equity firm KKR. Recent acquisitions include VEMAC Services in Singapore in 2019, H3R Clean Agents in the US, a site and reclamation facility in Italy, Salience Solutions in Australia in 2021, and Fuso.co.Ltd in Japan in January 2022.

About A-Gas:

A-Gas (US), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs, and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us