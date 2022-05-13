“Overlapped,” a TaiwanPlus and the Taiwan Overseas Compatriots Foundation Collaboration Calls for Taiwanese American Influencers to Explore Taiwan-US Cultures

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaiwanPlus, Taiwan’s first English-language global streaming platform, has collaborated with the Taiwan Overseas Compatriots Foundation (TOCF) on a new project called “Overlapped,” featuring English-language videos created by Taiwanese American influencers. The videos are all under one minute long, aiming to explore differences and commonalities between the two cultures. The promotional trailer is available online, bringing together the two of the most roaring elements of Taiwanese and American traditions—traditional drumming and Harley Davidson motorcycles, respectively.

TaiwanPlus CEO Joanne Tsai says, “One of our central goals is to let the world hear Taiwan’s voice. The collaboration will allow us to create content in line with current trends among the American youth, and ultimately let us bring Taiwan’s to a broader audience.”

Luke Lee, CEO of the Overseas Compatriots Culture and Education Foundation, explains that the Overlapped project, with the central theme of “Connecting Places and Cultures,” aims to center itself around elements from today’s digital world, grass-roots creativity, and Taiwan from an overseas perspective. “The content can include everything from food, day-to-day life, ideology, social identity, and more,” adds Lee, “In analyzing our differences, we can also discover what brings us all together.” The first episode of the “Overlapped” series is slated to kick-off in late May.

About TaiwanPlus

Based in a thriving democracy at the heart of the most dynamic and fastest growing region on earth, we are the 1st English language, global news and entertainment media platform from Taiwan. TaiwanPlus delivers independent and impartial daily news by international journalists focused on global and local events bringing you the stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. We showcase Taiwan’s uniqueness in culture and lifestyle - as well as the best from Taiwan’s food, travel, music and entertainment – and what binds us together as part of a global community. TaiwanPlus produces three daily newscasts 5 days a week, develops long and short form features, curates movies and other entertainment programming, creates engaging social media content and much more. Wherever you are, on whatever device, TaiwanPlus delivers world-class content from Taiwan’s perspective.