Viva Las Vegas! Knightscope Signs First Las Vegas Casino Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has signed its first Las Vegas casino client. A leading US-based operator of casinos and gaming facilities with more than three dozen locations across the country subscribed to its first Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to bolster its already robust security and surveillance program. Knightscope’s K5 ASR will patrol the casino’s parking lots and structures to deter criminal activity and help keep guests and their belongings safe. Casinos have proven to be an excellent use case for Knightscope’s technologies due to the extraordinary amount of cash being handled, the number of out-of-town guests visiting with valuables locked in their rooms and cars, and the frequent demonstration of impaired judgment from consuming alcohol. Knightscope is excited to now be a part of such an historically significant city and destination.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

