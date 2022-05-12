SOLUTE Awarded AFLCMC Contract to Advance Platform One

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, today announced that it has been contracted by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to support Platform One, an enterprise level DevSecOps platform that hosts mission application services for DoD customers. Platform One provides security-focused CI/CD pipelines for building containerized application images in addition to enabling secure, pluggable baseline configurations for Kubernetes clusters.

Platform One turned to SOLUTE to build the Configuration as Code (CaC) and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) required to advance its mission capabilities. This effort will provide enhancements to the software supply chain security, application implementation, and container configuration of two of Platform One’s product lines: the Iron Bank and Big Bang value streams. SOLUTE will assist in the replication of Iron Bank offerings across multiple impact levels and ease the process of adoption for Big Bang users by expanding its offerings while improving the reliability, security, and flexibility of Big Bang’s overall architecture.

“The advancement of Platform One’s portfolio will significantly accelerate the future of scalable, secure, and highly available service management for DoD application teams,” said John Lyons, Executive Vice President of Operations at SOLUTE. “We are excited to leverage our DevSecOps expertise to deliver new capabilities in support of the Air Force mission.”

This initiative will build on and expand previous Platform One efforts including SBIR Phase II DoD container lifecycle management development. Developments under this contract will adhere to vendor-agnostic, Kubernetes-based software factory best practices, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-compliant technologies, and DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Reference Design compliance.

About SOLUTE, Inc.

SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense Company, is a premier DoD engineering firm specializing in system modernization using the latest advances in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Cloud Architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps). SOLUTE has a talented workforce with tremendous expertise in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications deployed to public/private cloud infrastructures. SOLUTE is leading the charge across multiple large and complex Navy, Army, and Air Force systems and is actively collaborating with DoD leadership on engineering best practices for mission critical PaaS deployments and DevSecOps best practices. SOLUTE also brings expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, engineering, and integration.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company’s software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.