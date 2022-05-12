NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and provides a business update. Financial results for the first quarter of 2022 include the operations of the DERMAdoctor business, which was acquired on November 5, 2021.

“Total sales grew 46% during the first quarter and Avenova Spray unit sales increased 15% with record-high unit sales through the over-the-counter (OTC) channel,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “With the DERMAdoctor acquisition, we have successfully diversified our product portfolio and established a strong presence in both the large and growing eyecare and skincare markets as a foundation for continued topline growth. We also are benefitting from consolidated warehouse operations, which provides us greater control over product fulfillment and our supply chain.

“We are focused on growth by introducing uniquely formulated, highly effective products, expanding into new markets with existing products and investing in our consumer marketing. Early this week, we announced the launch of two new DERMAdoctor OTC products expanding our Kakadu C and Calm Cool + Corrected collections. These next-generation products feature breakthrough skincare science and reflect the depth of our expertise in innovative product creation as we build on the momentum of our popular skincare families,” he added. “As we execute on our strategy throughout the year, we expect the majority of 2022 topline growth to come in the second half of this year.”

First Quarter Financial Results

Net product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.6 million, an increase of 46% from $1.8 million for the prior-year period, and included $0.9 million of DERMAdoctor product sales. Avenova Spray sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.4 million, compared with $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, with the decrease due to an unanticipated return of expired Avenova Spray units purchased by retail pharmacy distributors in 2019 and 2020. Although the possibility of additional future returns remains, our overall exposure has declined over time as the higher volumes of inventory purchased prior to the launch of our OTC product and the COVID-19 pandemic become no longer subject to return. The return in the retail pharmacy channel was partially offset by a 15% increase in the number of Avenova Spray units sold in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in OTC and physician-dispensed units.

Gross margin on net product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was 58%, compared with 75% for the first quarter of 2021, with the decrease primarily due to the unanticipated increase in product returns.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $3.9 million, compared with $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, and included $0.7 million in DERMAdoctor operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses remained unchanged at $1.7 million for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021. The first quarter of 2022 included $0.4 million of sales and marketing costs incurred for DERMAdoctor sales, which were partially offset by a lower number of field sales representatives employed in the 2022 period. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $2.2 million, compared with $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and included $0.2 million in DERMAdoctor G&A costs, one-time costs associated with a special meeting of stockholders and higher compensation costs. With the majority of the integration costs behind us, we anticipate our ongoing recurring G&A expenses to decrease.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $28 thousand, compared with $5 thousand for the prior-year period.

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of warrant liability for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million. There was no comparable gain or loss in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $111 thousand, or $0.00 per share, compared with net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per share.

NovaBay had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $7.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray in the eyecare market. In November 2021, NovaBay acquired DERMAdoctor, LLC, a company offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress, the transaction in which the Company acquired DERMAdoctor and the future integration and performance of DERMAdoctor, potential opportunities for revenue accretion and future financial performance of NovaBay. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies and current product offerings, potential future product offerings including through strategic acquisitions, such as the acquisition of DERMAdoctor, or licensing opportunities, expanded access to our products, and any future revenue that may result from selling these products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the integration of DERMAdoctor’s business with the Company’s business, the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except par value amounts) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,641 $ 7,504 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts ($0 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 2,300 1,668 Inventory, net of allowance for excess and obsolete inventory and lower of cost or estimated net realizable value adjustments ($522 and $641 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 3,785 3,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 752 778 Total current assets 12,478 13,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,331 411 Property and equipment, net 187 193 Goodwill 4,528 4,528 Other intangible assets, net 5,109 5,200 Other assets 161 476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,794 $ 23,978 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,556 $ 1,045 Accrued liabilities 2,763 2,092 Line of credit — 105 Operating lease liabilities 465 200 Total current liabilities 4,784 3,442 Operating lease liabilities-non-current 1,922 246 Warrant liability — 9,558 Contingent earnout liability 342 561 Total liabilities 7,048 13,807 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 13 and 14 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 609 680 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000 and 100,000 shares authorized, 51,419 and 47,766 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 514 478 Additional paid-in capital 158,621 150,900 Accumulated deficit (141,998 ) (141,887 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,746 10,171 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 24,794 $ 23,978