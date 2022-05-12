NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Avenova® Spray unit sales increased 15% with record-high units sold through the OTC channel
  • Announced launch of two next-generation OTC DERMAdoctor products this week building on momentum of top-selling collections, bringing new OTC product introductions to five since the beginning of 2022
  • Increased total sales by 46% by executing on growth strategy including the DERMAdoctor acquisition to build on established presence in the eyecare and skincare markets
  • Benefitted from operational synergies through consolidated warehouse operations

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--()--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and provides a business update. Financial results for the first quarter of 2022 include the operations of the DERMAdoctor business, which was acquired on November 5, 2021.

“Total sales grew 46% during the first quarter and Avenova Spray unit sales increased 15% with record-high unit sales through the over-the-counter (OTC) channel,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “With the DERMAdoctor acquisition, we have successfully diversified our product portfolio and established a strong presence in both the large and growing eyecare and skincare markets as a foundation for continued topline growth. We also are benefitting from consolidated warehouse operations, which provides us greater control over product fulfillment and our supply chain.

“We are focused on growth by introducing uniquely formulated, highly effective products, expanding into new markets with existing products and investing in our consumer marketing. Early this week, we announced the launch of two new DERMAdoctor OTC products expanding our Kakadu C and Calm Cool + Corrected collections. These next-generation products feature breakthrough skincare science and reflect the depth of our expertise in innovative product creation as we build on the momentum of our popular skincare families,” he added. “As we execute on our strategy throughout the year, we expect the majority of 2022 topline growth to come in the second half of this year.”

First Quarter Financial Results

Net product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.6 million, an increase of 46% from $1.8 million for the prior-year period, and included $0.9 million of DERMAdoctor product sales. Avenova Spray sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.4 million, compared with $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, with the decrease due to an unanticipated return of expired Avenova Spray units purchased by retail pharmacy distributors in 2019 and 2020. Although the possibility of additional future returns remains, our overall exposure has declined over time as the higher volumes of inventory purchased prior to the launch of our OTC product and the COVID-19 pandemic become no longer subject to return. The return in the retail pharmacy channel was partially offset by a 15% increase in the number of Avenova Spray units sold in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in OTC and physician-dispensed units.

Gross margin on net product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was 58%, compared with 75% for the first quarter of 2021, with the decrease primarily due to the unanticipated increase in product returns.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $3.9 million, compared with $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, and included $0.7 million in DERMAdoctor operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses remained unchanged at $1.7 million for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021. The first quarter of 2022 included $0.4 million of sales and marketing costs incurred for DERMAdoctor sales, which were partially offset by a lower number of field sales representatives employed in the 2022 period. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $2.2 million, compared with $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and included $0.2 million in DERMAdoctor G&A costs, one-time costs associated with a special meeting of stockholders and higher compensation costs. With the majority of the integration costs behind us, we anticipate our ongoing recurring G&A expenses to decrease.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $28 thousand, compared with $5 thousand for the prior-year period.

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of warrant liability for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million. There was no comparable gain or loss in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $111 thousand, or $0.00 per share, compared with net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per share.

NovaBay had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $7.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

NovaBay management will host an investment community conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results and to answer questions. Participants can pre-register for the conference call here. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Shareholders and other interested parties may also participate in the conference call by dialing 866-777-2509 from within the U.S. or 412-317-5413 from outside the U.S., and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call.

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://novabay.com/investors/events and will be archived for 90 days. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call ends through June 2, 2022 by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 9711049.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray in the eyecare market. In November 2021, NovaBay acquired DERMAdoctor, LLC, a company offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress, the transaction in which the Company acquired DERMAdoctor and the future integration and performance of DERMAdoctor, potential opportunities for revenue accretion and future financial performance of NovaBay. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies and current product offerings, potential future product offerings including through strategic acquisitions, such as the acquisition of DERMAdoctor, or licensing opportunities, expanded access to our products, and any future revenue that may result from selling these products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the integration of DERMAdoctor’s business with the Company’s business, the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except par value amounts)

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,641

 

 

$

7,504

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts ($0 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

1,668

 

Inventory, net of allowance for excess and obsolete inventory and lower of cost or estimated net realizable value adjustments ($522 and $641 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

3,220

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

752

 

 

 

778

 

Total current assets

 

 

12,478

 

 

 

13,170

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,331

 

 

 

411

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

187

 

 

 

193

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,528

 

 

 

4,528

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

5,109

 

 

 

5,200

 

Other assets

 

 

161

 

 

 

476

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

24,794

 

 

$

23,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,556

 

 

$

1,045

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

2,092

 

Line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

105

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

465

 

 

 

200

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,784

 

 

 

3,442

 

Operating lease liabilities-non-current

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

246

 

Warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

9,558

 

Contingent earnout liability

 

 

342

 

 

 

561

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,048

 

 

 

13,807

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 13 and 14 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

609

 

 

 

680

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000 and 100,000 shares authorized, 51,419 and 47,766 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

514

 

 

 

478

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

158,621

 

 

 

150,900

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(141,998

)

 

 

(141,887

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

17,746

 

 

 

10,171

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

24,794

 

 

$

23,978

 

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue, net

 

$

2,623

 

 

$

1,801

 

Other revenue, net

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Total sales, net

 

 

2,629

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product cost of goods sold

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

455

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,516

 

 

 

1,352

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

28

 

 

 

5

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

1,680

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,183

 

 

 

1,187

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

3,898

 

 

 

2,872

 

Operating loss

 

 

(2,382

)

 

 

(1,520

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

2,056

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of contingent liability

 

 

219

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(4

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(1,518

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

 

$

(111

)

 

$

(1,518

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted)

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.04

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted)

 

 

50,088

 

 

 

41,782

 

 

Contacts

NovaBay Contact
Justin Hall
Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel
510-899-8800
jhall@novabay.com

Investor Contact
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

