Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Engages ITG as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FSE: 6BC0) (“Eat Well” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has engaged Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About ITG

Independent Trading Group (ITG) is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated exclusively to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, Independent Trading Group provides liquidity services to issuers, focused on results and founded on integrity. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Eat Well

Eat Well is a publicly-traded investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expectations of management with respect to the anticipated filing of the Required Documents and the duration of the MCTO. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, its investee companies and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.