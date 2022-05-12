D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to ProductPlan in its Significant Growth Equity Investment from Bow River Capital

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to ProductPlan LLC, a leading product management software platform, in securing a significant growth equity investment from Bow River Capital.

Founded in 2013 by Greg Goodman and Jim Semick, and based in Santa Barbara, California, ProductPlan is a leading provider of SaaS product management solutions that enable product teams to centralize, manage and prioritize product initiatives, build and share roadmaps for various audiences and drive organization-wide alignment. Product managers across all industry verticals and organizational sizes trust the Company’s platform to capture and organize their ideas, collaborate with their teams and drive organizational strategy forward.

The majority investment from Bow River Capital, which represents ProductPlan’s first institutional partner, will enable ProductPlan to rapidly accelerate product innovation through a keen focus on strategic product ideation, best-in-class roadmap execution, comprehensive launch planning, collaboration across the extended community of product managers, executives and external partners and analytics for data-backed decision-making.

“Jim, Greg and their team have done an excellent job developing an impressive platform that has helped organizations transition product development efforts from disparate spreadsheets to a centralized system of record,” said Greg Thomas, co-head and managing director within the Technology Investment Banking Group at D.A. Davidson. “Securing a growth equity partner with the expertise that Bow River Capital has will be critical for the company’s next stage of growth. We are confident this partnership will drive meaningful growth for ProductPlan going forward.”

“We’re thankful for the guidance that the D.A. Davidson team provided during the transaction,” said Jim Semick, co-founder of ProductPlan. “Through their experience and efforts we found a great partner to help the Company scale to the next level.”

In 2022, ProductPlan was recognized as a Leader in G2’s Product Management segment, in addition to inclusions in G2’s High Performer, Momentum Leader, Easiest Setup and Best Support lists for Product Management. In 2021, ProductPlan was named in Fortune’s Top 100 Great Places to Work.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which completed 57 transactions representing approximately $11.4 billion in value in 2021. D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

