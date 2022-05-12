Senet and Ready Wireless Partner to Deliver End-to-End LoRaWAN Enabled Environmental Monitoring and Asset Tracking Solutions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & CEDAR RAPIDS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Ready Wireless, a leading IoT Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator, today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end enterprise and municipal IoT solutions combining Ready Wireless’ IoT application management and data visualization platform and Senet’s carrier-grade LoRaWAN network.

Ready Wireless provides an extensive range of customizable applications for some of the fastest growing IoT use cases in the smart building, smart city, and transportation segments, including asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and fleet management. Through this partnership, Ready Wireless has completed interoperability testing on the Senet network and will be selling, deploying, and supporting solutions with Senet connectivity plans. Senet operates one of the largest public carrier-grade networks in the United States and supports private, owner-operated network and device connectivity through its Platform-as-a-Service offering. Carrier-grade service delivery, end-to-end network security, and enterprise-grade network management are all standard in Senet’s network offering and delivered with Ready Wireless solutions.

“Creating data driven applications using sensor and network technologies is difficult and when done without careful planning often result in single point solutions that don’t scale or deliver the desired long-term results,” said Dennis Henderson, CEO of Ready Wireless. “Partnering with Senet is in total alignment with our approach to delivering end-to-end solutions that solve real problems today and with the flexibility and foresight to scale to support future needs. Senet’s network planning, flexible deployment models, and public and private network options provide our customers with everything needed to be successful from the start.”

The companies are currently engaged in several commercial deployments and large-scale pilots to optimize in-building environments and asset management for Fortune 500 companies, big box retail, large public buildings, campuses, and residential complexes. With over 150 point-solutions available from Ready Wireless, customers are quickly realizing the value of leveraging LoRaWAN connected device data from multiple sources to solve some of their most challenging operational and environmental issues.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Ready Wireless to deliver LoRaWAN solutions into some of the fastest growing segments of the IoT market,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “Ready

Wireless’ commitment to quality at scale is evident in their robust solution offerings and long-standing customer relationships. We look forward to collaborating across a broad range of markets to help customers realize the value of sensor-driven data for both near and long-term operational advancements.”

Senet and Ready Wireless are partnered to present at several smart building and smart city events throughout 2022, including Smart Cities Week, hosted by Smart Cities Council and the Dense Networks Connected Cities Tour. To schedule meetings at these events or to discuss business opportunities, please contact Senet at info@senetco.com or +1 877-807-5755.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About Ready Wireless

Ready Wireless is a leading IoT Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator. The company is a one-stop-shop that brings networks, devices, and portals together to solve weighty problems for business customers. Prepackaged solutions address critical business needs such as contact tracing, distracted driving, and asset management. Ready’s solutions are customizable and its portals offer clean and powerful management capabilities for Ready’s customers. For more information, visit www.readywireless.com.