Six Flags Announces First Quarter 2022 Performance

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results.

“Six Flags has been quickly executing to improve the guest experience, improving ride throughput by increasing ride uptime and implementing single rider lanes on busy days; improving staffing and training of our team members; upgrading our park appearance, including our front gates, restrooms and restaurants; providing better food quality; and offering more guest amenities such as benches, shade structures, and children’s areas,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “We have reoriented our culture to prioritize the guest in everything we do, and we fundamentally believe this will drive significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth.”

First Quarter 2022 Results Three Months Ended (Amounts in millions, except per share data) April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 % Change vs.

2021 Total revenue $ 138 $ 82 68 % Net loss attributable to Six Flags Entertainment $ (66 ) $ (96 ) N/M Loss per share, diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (1.12 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (16 ) $ (46 ) N/M Attendance 1.7 1.3 25 % Total guest spending per capita $ 75.46 $ 56.16 34 % Admissions spending per capita $ 43.28 $ 32.95 31 % In-park spending per capita $ 32.18 $ 23.21 39 %

Total revenue for first quarter 2022 increased $56 million, or 68%, compared to first quarter 2021, driven by higher attendance and guest spending per capita. The increase in attendance was driven by increased operating days the quarter compared to the prior year period, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions. The increase in operating days was offset by a visitation shift of approximately 200 thousand guests from the first quarter to the second quarter 2022 due to the later timing of the Easter holiday, which caused some schools to schedule spring-break vacations in the second quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter in 2021. In addition, there were three additional days included in first quarter 2021 compared to first quarter 2022 due to adoption of a fiscal reporting calendar in the quarter commencing January 1, 2021, which accounted for 89 thousand additional guests in first quarter 2021.2

The $19.30 increase in guest spending per capita compared to first quarter 2021 was driven by a $10.33 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $8.97 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and revenue from memberships beyond the initial 12-month commitment period—in first quarter 2021, the company did not recognize membership revenue from members whose home park was closed due to the pandemic. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives and positive consumer spending trends.

Since most of the parks are not scheduled to be open during the first quarter, the company had a net loss of $66 million in first quarter 2022. The loss per share was $(0.76) compared to a loss per share of ($1.12) in first quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $16 million, an improvement of $30 million compared to first quarter 2021, reflecting higher revenue and improved margins.

In first quarter 2022, the company invested $29 million in new capital, net of insurance recoveries. Net debt as of April 3, 2022, calculated as total reported debt of $2,631 million less cash and cash equivalents of $252 million, was $2,379 million. Deferred revenue was $185 million as of April 3, 2022, a decrease of $60 million, or 25%, from April 4, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the deferral of revenue in the prior year period from guests whose benefits were extended from 2020 into 2021 due to the pandemic.

Footnotes (1) See the following financial statements and Note 4 to those financial statements for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) and its reconciliation to net income (loss). (2) Comparable periods are January 1 through April 4, 2021, compared to January 3 through April 3, 2022, resulting in three additional days from January 1 through January 3 in 2021.

Statement of Operations Data (1) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Park admissions $ 72,987 $ 44,334 $ 824,302 $ 187,174 Park food, merchandise and other 54,269 31,224 678,496 127,724 Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations 10,851 6,466 50,190 21,198 Total revenues 138,107 82,024 1,552,988 336,096 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 109,944 92,643 664,033 376,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation shown separately below) 35,107 29,489 196,008 125,344 Costs of products sold 10,115 7,215 128,628 33,574 Other net periodic pension benefit (1,451 ) (1,643 ) (5,655 ) (5,837 ) Depreciation 29,043 28,827 114,628 117,923 Amortization 6 6 22 419 Stock-based compensation 4,225 6,637 19,050 21,887 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2,100 ) 520 9,517 8,329 Interest expense, net 37,530 38,420 151,546 165,986 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 5,087 Other expense, net 463 7,619 10,966 31,052 (Loss) income before income taxes (84,775 ) (127,709 ) 264,245 (544,173 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (19,113 ) (31,870 ) 62,379 (150,788 ) Net (loss) income (65,662 ) (95,839 ) 201,866 (393,385 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (41,766 ) (41,288 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $ (65,662 ) $ (95,839 ) $ 160,100 $ (434,673 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic: 86,197 85,209 85,958 84,940 Diluted: 86,197 85,209 86,913 84,940 Net (loss) income per average common share outstanding: Basic: $ (0.76 ) $ (1.12 ) $ 1.86 $ (5.12 ) Diluted: $ (0.76 ) $ (1.12 ) $ 1.84 $ (5.12 )

As of April 3, 2022 January 2, 2022 April 4, 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,203 $ 335,585 $ 62,905 Accounts receivable, net 86,461 97,722 46,420 Inventories 39,161 27,273 39,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,454 55,455 69,166 Total current assets 433,279 516,035 217,548 Property and equipment, net: Property and equipment, at cost 2,528,135 2,501,829 2,427,318 Accumulated depreciation (1,280,969 ) (1,250,902 ) (1,182,641 ) Total property and equipment, net 1,247,166 1,250,927 1,244,677 Other assets: Right-of-use operating leases, net 184,643 186,754 194,768 Debt issuance costs 4,365 4,899 6,501 Deposits and other assets 10,779 6,170 6,661 Goodwill 659,618 659,618 659,618 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $266, $261 and $244 as of April 3, 2022, January 2, 2022 and April 4, 2021, respectively 344,182 344,187 344,192 Total other assets 1,203,587 1,201,628 1,211,740 Total assets $ 2,884,032 $ 2,968,590 $ 2,673,965 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,652 $ 38,251 $ 31,771 Accrued compensation, payroll taxes and benefits 22,444 51,473 25,674 Accrued insurance reserves 32,423 32,182 27,568 Accrued interest payable 33,217 50,554 33,290 Other accrued liabilities 94,052 101,790 91,848 Deferred revenue 185,094 177,831 245,310 Short-term lease liabilities 11,383 11,158 10,547 Total current liabilities 444,265 463,239 466,008 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 2,631,246 2,629,524 2,624,361 Long-term lease liabilities 180,464 178,200 190,362 Other long-term liabilities 10,502 9,469 35,337 Deferred income taxes 133,264 148,291 70,985 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,955,476 2,965,484 2,921,045 Total liabilities 3,399,741 3,428,723 3,387,053 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 522,067 522,067 523,376 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value — — — Common stock, $0.025 par value, 280,000,000 shares authorized; 86,248,545, 86,162,879 and 85,369,434 shares issued and outstanding at April 3, 2022, January 2, 2022 and April 4, 2021, respectively 2,156 2,154 2,134 Capital in excess of par value 1,124,603 1,120,084 1,104,904 Accumulated deficit (2,088,913 ) (2,023,251 ) (2,249,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (75,622 ) (81,187 ) (94,295 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,037,776 ) (982,200 ) (1,236,464 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,884,032 $ 2,968,590 $ 2,673,965

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (65,662 ) $ (95,839 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,049 28,833 Stock-based compensation 4,225 6,637 Interest accretion on notes payable 278 277 Loss on debt extinguishment — — Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,978 1,978 Other, including loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3,120 (931 ) Change in accounts receivable 11,535 (9,897 ) Change in inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,512 ) 3,907 Change in deposits and other assets (4,600 ) 436 Change in ROU operating leases 2,585 2,113 Change in accounts payable, deferred revenue, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 6,815 42,146 Change in operating lease liabilities 2,161 (1,182 ) Change in accrued interest payable (17,337 ) (26,894 ) Deferred income taxes (18,347 ) (31,982 ) Net cash used in operating activities (55,712 ) (80,398 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (32,071 ) (23,133 ) Property insurance recoveries 3,081 — Proceeds from sale of assets — 33 Net cash used in investing activities (28,990 ) (23,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings — (2,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings — 2,000 Payment of cash dividends (14 ) (201 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 299 9,078 Reduction in finance lease liability (201 ) (76 ) Stock repurchases (3 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 81 8,798 Effect of exchange rate on cash 1,239 (155 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (83,382 ) (94,855 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 335,585 157,760 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 252,203 $ 62,905 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 52,157 $ 63,937 Cash paid for income taxes (6) $ 885 $ 268

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In our press release, we make reference to non-GAAP financial measures including Modified EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA minus capex. The definition for each of these non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below in the notes to the reconciliation tables. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important and useful information for investors to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry. We use these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate ongoing operations and our performance generally, and in our annual and long-term incentive plans. By providing these measures, we provide our investors with the ability to review our performance in the same manner as our management.

However, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they are susceptible to varying calculations, and not all companies calculate these measures in the same manner. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures as presented may not be directly comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP financial measure presented by another company. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental information and not as alternatives to any GAAP financial measures. When reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, we encourage our investors to fully review and consider the related reconciliation as detailed below.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods and twelve-month periods ended April 3, 2022 and April 4, 2021:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 April 3, 2022 April 4, 2021 Net (loss) income $ (65,662 ) $ (95,839 ) $ 201,866 $ (393,385 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (19,113 ) (31,870 ) 62,379 (150,788 ) Other expense, net (2) 463 7,619 10,966 31,052 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 5,087 Interest expense, net 37,530 38,420 151,546 165,986 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2,100 ) 520 9,517 8,329 Amortization 6 6 22 419 Depreciation 29,043 28,827 114,628 117,923 Stock-based compensation 4,225 6,637 19,050 21,887 Modified EBITDA (3) (15,608 ) (45,680 ) 569,974 (193,490 ) Third party interest in EBITDA of certain operations (4) — — (41,766 ) (41,288 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ (15,608 ) $ (45,680 ) $ 528,208 $ (234,778 ) Capital expenditures, net of property insurance recovery (5) (28,990 ) (23,133 ) (127,599 ) (23,133 ) Adjusted EBITDA minus capex (3) $ (44,598 ) $ (68,813 ) $ 400,609 $ (257,911 )