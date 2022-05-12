Deel’s Powerful Hiring & Compliance Platform Brings Comprehensive Firstbase Incorporation API To Their Global HR Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstbase, the first all-in-one OS that allows anyone to incorporate a U.S. company and manage their entire business on a single platform, announced their inaugural incorporation API with Deel, the leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere, and in a compliant manner. Firstbase makes it easy for founders around the world to incorporate their company in the United States, while Deel makes it possible to rapidly hire and onboard international employees, as well as contractors. For the first time, any business enrolling to Deel can create a U.S. entity with the Firstbase API. This streamlined process is being offered to the over 7,000 businesses that Deel supports around the world. Deel is also available to new Firstbase customers, as well as the tens of thousands of existing businesses, on their platform via Firstbase Loop.

"Starting a business can be a struggle, but integrating the Firstbase API with Deel’s platform will help businesses accelerate from the beginning and grow faster,” said Deel CEO and co-founder Alex Bouaziz. “Companies can compliantly onboard, pay, and manage their employees, as well as run contractors across 100+ countries—all within the comfort of Firstbase’s founder dashboard.”

“Launching our first external incorporation API with Deel brings our service directly into the hands of companies that excel with Firstbase,” said Firstbase CEO and founder Mark Milastsivy. “Deel’s full service payroll solution is unmatched, and our services combined provide founders advanced solutions no matter where they are located.”

Firstbase is the first all-in-one company OS that helps anyone launch, grow, and manage a U.S.-based business.

Deel is a leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere.

Using a tech-enabled self-serve process, Deel’s customers can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes. With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any business to create, sign and send compliant localized contracts from a library of templates and pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click.

Founded in 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang, Deel is a fully distributed company with employees based worldwide.