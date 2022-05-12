The HFW Companies Announces Partnership with South Florida Civil Engineering Firm

ST. LOUIS & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HFW Companies, a leading professional services and growth partner to architecture and engineering firms throughout the country, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HSQ Group, LLC (www.hsqgroupinc.com), one of the most prominent civil engineering companies in South Florida.

Led by founders Jay Huebner, Nour Shehadeh, and Antonio Quevedo, HSQ has served South Florida for over 18 years. Their team of engineers and designers provides high-quality civil engineering, roadway design, water resources, site planning, and land surveying to both public and private clients.

“We’re excited to partner with HFW and their talented team who share our vision for delivering successful project outcomes to clients. We look forward to being part of the collective expertise provided by all of the HFW member firms. This partnership is the springboard for growing our business in Florida and across HFW’s geography,” said Antonio Quevedo, President of HSQ. “We are convinced that HFW is the right platform for expanding our business.”

“HSQ is welcomed to our team,” said Michael Hein, AIA, Chief Executive Officer of The HFW Companies. “HSQ is a leader at the local, regional, and State levels in Florida providing an exceptional experience to their clients. HFW’s investment will allow them to continue making great progress toward their growth strategy by adding more staff and capabilities, expanding services, and gaining new clients.”

Hein commented further, “With the addition of Jay, Nour, and Antonio as industry leaders, backed by their exceptional team, we’ve taken another significant step toward building the preeminent national, integrated group of architecture and engineering firms concentrating on infrastructure in the country.”

HFW continues to focus on building a “House of Brands” network of well-recognized AE firms across the United States. HFW’s business model is designed to retain and leverage the firm’s brand identity, loyal employee base, and customer allegiance of firms who join its platform. If you are a growth-oriented AE firm interested in exploring a partnership with HFW, please email us at contact@hfwcompanies.com.

About The HFW Companies

Based in St. Louis, HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with a partner for growth. Our member firms, grounded by technical excellence, solve the most important problems facing our built environment, making communities better through creative design, engineering, and planning. For more information, please visit: www.hfwcompanies.com.