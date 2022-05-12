Major League Baseball, MLB Players, Inc. and Sorare to Launch Exclusive NFT Game for America’s National Pastime

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc. and Sorare today announced a partnership to launch the first Major League Baseball NFT-based free-to-play game, which will be released this summer.

As the Official NFT Baseball Game Partner of MLB, this partnership with Sorare gives fans a platform to celebrate, share and own their MLB passion through gaming. For Sorare, the inventors of the NFT gaming category, this partnership expands its unique concept beyond soccer for the first time, to America’s national pastime.

“ The connection between Americans and baseball is enduring. And baseball has always been on the cutting edge of new technologies and innovations, so we’re proud that MLB and the MLBPA have chosen Sorare to deliver an NFT MLB Game to fans globally,” said Nicolas Julia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sorare. “ MLB has been at the forefront of interactive games for decades, while baseball has some of the oldest and most established forms of sports memorabilia. Together they show how much fans want to own and be a part of the game. Today, as digital engagement and technology evolves for a new generation, our partnership will help a new and broader fanbase to connect with America’s pastime.”

The purpose of Sorare’s MLB Game is for fans to create the best team of NFTs representing Major League Players and connect with athletes, clubs and the league further during the live experience of baseball games. Further details of the game will be announced closer to the product launch this summer.

“ The connections we build with our fans are vital and Sorare understands the importance of that bond,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “ The company’s focus on transforming fandom through an innovative combination of sports, technology and gaming to let fans truly own a piece of the game they love is unique and goes beyond borders - allowing us to bring the love of baseball to more fans across the globe.”

From its inception, Sorare has developed an experience that goes beyond simply collecting NFTs; it creates a unique gaming experience for fans that brings them closer to the teams, leagues and players they love. By combining digital assets with free-to-play games, Sorare is designing an experience where fans can manage their favorite players, hone a passion and win weekly rewards, unlocking utility for NFTs.

The Sorare MLB NFT game will introduce a new way of interacting with baseball, creating an opportunity for the league to engage new fans globally and to introduce existing baseball fans to Sorare’s community of 1.8M registered users across 185 countries.

The company has experienced an explosive 32% month-on-month active user growth over the past 12 months and expects to grow its young and digitally native audience further in the US with MLB.

“ Sorare has built a new baseball gaming experience that will excite fans around collecting Players’ NFTs, building winning lineups and competing against baseball fans all over the world,” said Tony Clark, Executive Director of Major League Baseball Players Association. “ We are very excited about our partnership and the effect Sorare’s first foray into North American sports will have on the growth of our game globally.”

OneTeam, the MLBPA’s group player licensing partner, facilitated the deal. “ We are proud to have collaborated with visionary partners in Sorare, who have reimagined the fan experience through their NFT-based games. The partnership will bring fans even closer to the extraordinary MLB players they admire, as we explore new forms of gameplay and collection,” said Henry Lowenfels, Chief Product Officer, OneTeam.

The exclusive MLB NFT game launches this summer. To learn more visit sorare.com/MLB

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance and continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com

ABOUT MLB PLAYERS, INC.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball Players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT SORARE

Founded in 2018, Sorare was created by sports fans for sports fans. Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love through free-to-play sport NFT games. The game in March 2022 had 370K Monthly Active Users across 185 countries. Based in New York and Paris, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel Partners, Softbank, and athletes and business angels such as Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Gary Vayernchuck.

ABOUT ONETEAM PARTNERS

A licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes’ rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, U.S. Rugby PA and League of Legends Championship Series PA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports Partners, INFLCR and Opendorse.