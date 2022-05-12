Team Gleason Partners with Synchron to Redefine Accessibility

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Gleason and Synchron, an endovascular brain computer interface company, today announced a partnership agreement to provide patient-focused feedback on their platform to transform daily life for patients with physical and speech disabilities like ALS, muscular dystrophy, and cerebral palsy.

The partnership will enable Synchron to collaborate with Team Gleason’s expert committees and an international network of innovators and influencers. Through their community of ALS patients, caregivers, clinicians and technology specialists, Team Gleason will provide Synchron access to user research, including feedback on the Stentrode System’s current overall design for patients and caregivers.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Team Gleason, who will assist our team in increasing awareness of endovascular BCI technology that does not require open brain surgery,” said Tom Oxley, M.D., CEO & Founder, Synchron. “Our recent results presented at the American Academy of Neurology Conference 2022 show that our permanent BCI implant is safe, and can improve independence and quality of life for those living with ALS.”

“We need more accessible solutions developed and funded for those living with ALS,” says Blair Casey, Team Gleason’s Executive Director. “Assistive technology empowers those living with limited physical and speech capabilities by improving quality of life and restoring independence. It is imperative to put the patients’ needs first to ensure the technology is inspired by and tested by the community it is intended to serve. This ‘community-first’ architecture will result in a successful user interface to serve not only the ALS population, but everyone who can benefit from emerging technologies like the Stentrode.”

Synchron’s flagship technology, the Stentrode, is an endovascular brain implant designed to enable patients to wirelessly control digital devices through thought and improve functional independence. Synchron’s foundational technology, a motor neuroprosthesis (MNP), is implanted via the jugular vein using neurointerventional techniques commonly used to treat strokes, and does not require drilling into the skull nor does it require open brain surgery. The system is designed for patients suffering from paralysis as a result of a broad range of conditions, and aims to be user friendly and dependable for patients to use autonomously.

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason Foundation was founded by former New Orleans Saints player, Steve Gleason, after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason’s mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. For more information on how to help people living with ALS have the resources and the opportunities to not only continue living, but continue living productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

About Synchron, Inc.

Synchron, a brain interface platform company, is a leader in the field of implantable neural interface technology. The company is already in the clinical stage with a commercially-viable neuroprosthesis for the treatment of paralysis and is developing the first endovascular implantable neuromodulation therapy. Future applications may include the potential to diagnose and treat conditions of the nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and hypertension, as well as non-medical solutions. Headquartered in New York City, Synchron has offices in Silicon Valley, California and R&D facilities in Melbourne, Australia.