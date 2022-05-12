Imprint Partners With The Vice Wine to Launch The Vice Wine Rewards Visa® Card

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imprint, which offers branded payments and rewards products, today announced a partnership with The Vice Wine, the Napa Valley luxury wine brand, to launch The Vice Wine VisaⓇ Card.

The Vice Wine believes that the best wines in the world aren’t the most expensive ones, and is committed to providing the best quality wine at the best value. Each wine is made in small batches crafted from single grape varietals and sourced from hand selected and sustainably farmed vineyards. With The Vice Wine Card, the brand is now able to reward their customers for choosing wine that is both organic and biodynamic.

The card is a bank-linked rewards card that has no credit inquiries, no interest, no overdrafts, and absolutely no fees. Cardholders receive benefits including a $10 sign up bonus, 3% cash back in rewards on all purchases made at thevicewine.com and 1% on all other purchases made on the card. The Vice Wine customers also receive early access to product sales and exclusive opportunities to attend events.

“We pride ourselves in having a holistic understanding of our product and a direct hand in every phase - from picking the fruit and bottling the wine to marketing and selling,” said Malek Amrani, Co-Founder of The Vice Wine. “With this in mind, it was incredibly important for us to choose a rewards program that integrates seamlessly with our existing offerings, is easy to use, and provides real value for our customers.”

To sign-up for The Vice Wine Card, users download the Imprint App, securely connect their bank account using Plaid technology (similar to Venmo), and can immediately use the card everywhere Visa is accepted. Customers can get the card by scanning the QR Code here or clicking here on their mobile device. Signing up for Imprint is quick and easy and comes with no impact to applicants’ credit scores.

Brands like The Vice Wine are launching with Imprint’s platform to power custom rewards programs that reduce the cost to process payments and reinvest the savings into rich rewards for their customers. As a result, brands can boost retention and customer lifetime value with minimal investment.

“Our goal is to partner with brands like The Vice Wine that have highly engaged communities and provide their customers the most rewarding way to shop for their favorite products,” said Daragh Murphy, CEO & Co-Founder of Imprint. “It’s exciting to see partnerships like this come to life and work closely with growing brands as they develop new and innovative ways to give back.”

About Imprint:

Imprint is a payment and rewards platform that empowers modern brands to launch their own branded rewards card programs, and provides the end-to-end platform for brands to give their customers the most rewarding way to pay.

Imprint works with brands to ensure that customers get the tailored benefits and experiences that create long lasting loyalty, like cashback ranging from 5-10%, and exclusive product releases and pre-sales.

Any brand can design their own end-to-end experience and get it up and running in a matter of weeks. Imprint provides the sign-up flow, card management interfaces, rewards software layer and customer service, and brands can launch without any technical integration.

Imprint has announced partnerships with innovative brands across a range of industries, including RealSelf, Selina, and WeWoreWhat.

For more information, please visit our website at Imprint.co and also follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Vice Wine:

The Vice Wine is a Napa Valley luxury wine brand made in small batches. Each batch is crafted from single grape varietals sourced from hand selected vineyards that best express the grape varietal and the region that it comes from. The Vice wines is a result of passionate labor, sustainable farming, a long expertise of the wine industry and a current understanding of the consumer’s wine trend. The Vice Wine is about as personal of a brand as it gets. Everything is done by the founders. We drive the truck to get our fruit, we crush, bottle, label; we do everything by hand when possible. We design the labels, work the market, and sell the wine. We believe that the best wines in the world aren’t the most expensive ones. We thrive at providing the best quality wine at the best value. For more information visit thevicewine.com and follow on @thevicewine.

The Vice Wine Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. The Vice Wine Rewards Visa Card is powered by Imprint Payments. See Rewards Programs Terms & Conditions for more details.