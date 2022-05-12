Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Selects FlexTrade’s ColorPalette OMS to Support Additional Growth

GREAT NECK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced that Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. has selected FlexTrade Systems’ ColorPalette Order and Execution Management System (OEMS). The move is designed to support the firm’s overnight trading of large-scale order flows in US securities from its retail clients in the APAC region.

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a US subsidiary of Korea-based Mirae Asset Financial Group, operates a leading institutional capital markets platform to service professional investors with complex global needs. To enable the firm to achieve its growth mandate, Mirae identified the need to improve capabilities around complex workflow automation, scale up its trading volumes, and streamline its approach to low-and high-touch order handling. Following a review of solutions available in the market, Mirae identified FlexTrade’s ColorPalette OMS as the optimal choice to satisfy its specific business needs.

The deployment of FlexTrade’s ColorPalette OMS has helped Mirae improve efficiency and increase its scale allowing for extensive increases in trading volumes without a corresponding rise in operational costs. Further, by automating low-touch orders, Mirae’s trading teams can focus resources on effectively handling their higher-touch order flow, reducing operational risk. In addition, Mirae has rapidly deployed ColorPalette as a hosted solution which is a testament to the close collaboration between FlexTrade and Mirae’s teams during implementation.

Stephen Bombardiere, Managing Director – Head of Agency Trading, Mirae Asset Securities, said: “When selecting our new OMS partner, we had two main considerations. Firstly, we required cutting-edge OMS technology to provide a platform to scale and grow as our business requirements or objectives change. Secondly, we looked at how we could move outside the traditional client-vendor relationship and work with a technology business partner to help deliver change with minimal disruption to our trading teams and business as usual operations. We’ve achieved both objectives by selecting FlexTrade and ColorPalette and look forward to continuing to work together as we grow our business.”

Shane Remolina, Director Sell-Side OMS Sales and Business Development, stated: “We are very excited to partner with Mirae to help achieve their long-term goals. The solutions delivered by our OMS team have helped simplify complexity around overnight order flows for US securities in a high volume setting. In addition, order flow automation has enabled Mirae to add additional value to higher-touch scenarios, reducing risk and improving trading performance. The deployment of ColorPalette will deliver a competitive edge for Mirae as they look to meet their growing business needs and client obligations.”

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

Founded in Korea in 1997, Mirae Asset Financial Group was launched in the wake of the Asian currency crisis. Mirae Asset has the ability to provide superior ideas and services to investors around the globe. We operate in 15 markets and across 5 continents.

As of September 2021, the group has managed assets worldwide of $644 billion.

Mirae Asset Securities (USA), the New-York based unit, operates a leading institutional capital markets platform to service professional investors with complex global needs. Our goal is to provide clients with insightful and secure financial solutions.

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, offers prime brokerage, global securities financing, correspondent clearing, agency & buy-side trading capabilities, and foreign research distribution services. Our services are offered globally.