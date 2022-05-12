Cyxtera expands to India through strategic partnership with Sify Technologies.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced it will begin offering colocation solutions in India through a strategic partnership with Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), one of India’s leading digital ICT solutions providers. Cyxtera can now provide colocation services to customers in five additional markets in one of the most important and fastest growing global economies. As part of the partnership, Sify will also resell Cyxtera’s full suite of solutions across markets in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to its more than 10,000 customers.

Sify shares Cyxtera’s focus on delivering leading-edge infrastructure solutions required for enterprises’ digital transformation initiatives to drive growth in their businesses. Similar to Cyxtera, Sify delivers their solutions from world-class data centers that feature robust interconnection offerings and rich ecosystems of partners. Cyxtera customers will now be able to leverage infrastructure solutions for their hybrid IT needs in Sify’s carrier-neutral facilities in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

“At Cyxtera we’re always focused on supporting customer growth initiatives by delivering innovative infrastructure solutions across our global data center platform,” said Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Expanding our service offering to the Indian market will offer our customers significant value, and furthers our growth trajectory. We look forward to partnering with Sify as we enter in these important new markets and deliver our services to thousands of start-up, SMB, and enterprise customers.”

As an official Cyxtera Channel Partner, Sify will be able to resell all Cyxtera services across the company’s footprint in North America, Europe, and APAC. Sify customers will now have access to Cyxtera’s colocation and interconnection solutions across more than 20 top-tier global markets, as well as the company’s Enterprise Bare Metal and SmartCabs offerings. These customers will also have access to Cyxtera’s intelligently automated, deeply connected data center fabric – the Digital Exchange – that allows companies to deploy every piece of their IT infrastructure on-demand and provides the foundation they need to modernize their operations to compete in today’s digital world.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “At Sify, our focus is on enabling digital transformation for our customers. This partnership with Cyxtera gives our Indian customers access to globally proven infrastructure-on-demand solutions, while enabling Cyxtera’s customers access to our best-in-class colocation services platform in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.”

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

