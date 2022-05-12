Palm NFT Studio Partners With Moonwalk to Simplify Web3 For Brands and Creators

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palm NFT Studio today announced a new strategic partnership with Moonwalk, the leading no-code Web3 platform for brands, creators, and communities. As a preferred partner, Moonwalk will enable brands, media companies, and creators to quickly and easily add utility, engagement, and rewards to NFT projects powered by the Palm network.

Starting today, Moonwalk customers will have the ability to mint NFTs on the Palm network directly from the Moonwalk Customer Dashboard. Moonwalk customers minting on the Palm network can add dynamic utility to Palm network NFTs, including rewards, live event ticket access, gated content, e-commerce and social integrations, metaverse features, real world unlockables, and more.

“We believe in a future where NFTs are more than just collectables: they are the very building blocks of a new community-driven web,” said Dan Heyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Palm NFT Studio. “Through this new partnership, Moonwalk is helping our community members transform NFTs into digital assets that connect communities, drive engagement, and reward true fans."

The Palm network is Ethereum compatible, 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of Work systems, features fast transactions and low gas fees, is scalable, and is optimized for regulatory compliance. Having launched in 2021, there are currently over 1,000,000 wallet addresses and more than 1,750 NFT contracts on the Palm network. It is the preferred platform for large scale NFT programs for Nifty's and Candy Digital's digital collectible program with Major League Baseball. The Palm network is also used by HENI and Damien Hirst for "The Currency," Warner Bros.' for "Space Jam 2" and "The Matrix Resurrections", AMC's program for "The Batman", the DC FanDome, and the Bat Cowl Collection.

“Palm NFT Studio is powering some of the most interesting and innovative NFT projects in the world,” said Greg Consiglio, Co-Founder of Moonwalk. “Through this partnership, Moonwalk will be able to help brands, creators, and developers on the Palm network add utility and engagement to their projects in as little as 10 minutes, with no coding knowledge required.“

The Moonwalk platform drives Web 3 engagement and new revenue streams through the use of branded wallets, compliant social tokens, and NFTs with virtual and real-life experiences. Fans can earn or purchase NFTs, unlock eCommerce discounts, private social channels, live event tickets, and more using a simple no-code product suite.

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is the leading no-code NFT and Web3 platform for brands, creators and communities. Moonwalk’s platform is the easiest way to enable brands, creators, and communities to create their own branded Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting NFTs, social tokens and utility across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping. Moonwalk’s core offering centers around branded Web3 wallets that enable users to interact with brands, purchase and unlock NFTs, and earn and use social tokens throughout the brand’s ecosystem. It also facilitates the creation and minting of NFT collections that enable communities to form and unlock content, access, and value. Moonwalk works with iconic brands in sports, music, media, and gaming. For more information, visit www.moonwalk.com.

About the Palm Network

The Palm network is an Ethereum-compatible sidechain, built to serve as the foundation of a new scalable and sustainable ecosystem for NFTs. It is designed by, and for, Ethereum developers and features low gas costs and fast transaction finality. The Palm network uses the IBFT-2 consensus mechanism, a rotating Proof of Authority consensus method, in lieu of Proof of Work. This substantially reduces the computing power required and allows the Palm network to be 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of Work systems. To date, more than 1.8 million NFTs have been minted on the Palm network. There are currently over 1,000,000 wallet addresses and more than 380 NFT contracts on the Palm network.

About Palm NFT Studio

Palm NFT Studio is a technology company that partners with leading artists, creatives, IP owners, and entertainment companies to onboard them into Web3 and NFTs. To date, Palm NFT Studio has executed "The Currency" with Damien Hirst and HENI, launched Pace Gallery's metaverse platform Pace Verso, and delivered NFT programs in support of DC FanDome, Warner Bros.' “Space Jam 2,” and “The Batman”, among others. Palm NFT Studio is also one of the contributors to the development of the Palm network.

Palm NFT Studio was brought together by ConsenSys founder and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin; film producer and owner of Heyday Films, David Heyman; and founder of world-class art house HENI Group, Joe Hage. The venture is being led by co-founder and CEO Dan Heyman, former General Manager of protocols at ConsenSys. In December 2021, Palm NFT Studio announced a Series B raise of $27MM led by Microsoft’s venture fund M12, and including Griffin Gaming Partners, RRE, Third Kind Venture Capital, Sfermion, the LAO, Warner Bros., SK Inc., among others.

Learn more: www.palm.io; Discord: Palm NFT Community; Twitter: @PalmNft