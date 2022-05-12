Hyperscience Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, the human centered automation company, today announced their acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

“Given the complexities found across the modern-day enterprise, such as hybrid work environments, shifting business landscapes, and rapid acceleration of digital transformation, it’s imperative that organizations can harness the groundswell of data being created,” said Tony Lee, Chief Technology Officer at Hyperscience. “Participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows Hyperscience to reach the broadest possible base of users who are looking to get the most out of their data, and to guide them along their automation journey.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides Hyperscience with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

Running on AWS, the Hyperscience Platform delivers enterprise-ready security and privacy, alongside its flexible, intelligent automation platform, for a seamless and modular approach to improving business processes. Organizations spanning the government and public sector, financial services, and insurance leverage Hyperscience’s human centered automation to enable a new era of human and machine collaboration. The Hyperscience Platform helps organizations quickly and accurately parse through unstructured document formats to streamline the employee experience and accelerate customer service.

To learn more about Hyperscience’s SaaS Solution or the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, head to the AWS website.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is transforming the future of work to elevate human potential. Our human-centered approach to automation enables a new era of human and machine collaboration that delivers dramatically improved organizational agility, without the legacy cost and burden of change management. By combining data, people, and processes into digital assembly lines, the Hyperscience Platform turns complex processes into simple, configurable workflows. Our industry-leading machine learning technology continuously learns and evolves, to involve humans only when needed. For more information, visit www.hyperscience.com.