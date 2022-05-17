DocGo Expands International Footprint with New Mobile Health Operations for Carnival Corporation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today that it has expanded its mobile health services with Carnival Corporation to offer on-ship care at eight new ports across the U.S., Canada, England and Australia.

DocGo’s medical response teams will provide passenger screenings upon boarding, assist Carnival Corporation’s onboard medical care teams, and facilitate an expanded range of medical services for passengers during each cruise. DocGo’s experienced healthcare professionals will operate alongside each ship’s medical personnel to support Carnival Corporation’s dedication to the health and wellbeing of its passengers and crew members.

DocGo launched its pier-side and onboard services with Carnival Corporation brands in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 10, 2022, and will begin services in Montreal at the end of May. The company will also expand mobile health services at cruise ports in Dover, England and in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. Homeports in New York City, Boston and Norfolk, Va., are scheduled to be added, as well.

Since DocGo and Carnival Corporation’s partnership began in 2020, DocGo has facilitated more than 182,000 patient interactions with the passengers.

"We are excited to continue our support and expand our partnership with Carnival Corporation, helping ensure people feel healthy and safe on their cruise vacation,” said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. “Since we began working together almost two years ago, our relationship with Carnival Corporation has grown exponentially. We’ve also nearly doubled our number of onboard medical support staff since October 2021. As Americans, Canadians and people from all over the world open their hearts to travel again, we look forward to providing them with high-quality healthcare solutions.”

DocGo continues to grow its footprint both in the U.S. and internationally with mobile health, medical transportation, community service initiatives and additional medical services.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

