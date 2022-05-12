 Momentus "Go for Launch" for First Vigoride Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed the integration of its Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle and customer payloads on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle that will be used for the Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch this month.

Momentus recently announced that it has received all the government licenses and approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration required for its inaugural launch.

"We thank SpaceX for the partnership and cooperation they are providing to support our inaugural Vigoride launch," said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. "Backbone infrastructure services, like what Momentus intends to offer using Vigoride, can enable better access to space and more dynamic use of the space environment. Our first flight will be one step of many as we look to develop a suite of in-space infrastructure and transportation services to meet the demands of the growing space economy."

Momentus' first mission will last up to 180 days. While in orbit, Vigoride will deploy customer payloads and then be put through rigorous tests to push and understand the performance parameters of the vehicle. The mission's primary goals are to test the vehicle, learn from any issues that are encountered, and incorporate lessons learned into future Vigoride spacecraft.

In addition to Vigoride, Momentus has purchased a second port on the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission to carry a third-party deployer system with customer payloads. This deployer system allows Momentus to explore other ways to respond to customers' varying needs for orbital delivery services. The deployer is also fully integrated into the Falcon 9 vehicle and ready for flight.

“Spaceflight demands the best of technology, and of people,” said Colonel Chris Hadfield, astronaut and Momentus board member. “The superb team at Momentus are excited for this launch, and after extensive design, build and preparation, supremely ready to start testing Vigoride in space.”

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first Vigoride vehicle to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as May 2022.

