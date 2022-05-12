JD North America Celebrates 100 Episodes of Community Voices with Special Guest SZA

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, May 13, at 4 PM ET, the Finish Line Youth Foundation, philanthropic arm of athletic retailer JD North America, will welcome Grammy Award winner and R&B phenomenon SZA to its Community Voices series, hosted on Instagram, for its 100th episode.

During the episode, and in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, SZA will discuss how mental health has impacted her personally, as well as how individuals can combat their struggles and feelings of isolation. On behalf of SZA, the Finish Line Youth Foundation will make a $30,000 donation to the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM).

Community Voices was created as a weekly interview series under the organization’s Louder Than Words platform, which amplifies its stand against racial injustice and its commitment to act against bigotry, hate and violence.

“In 2020, our organization started Community Voices as a direct response to the heightened events of injustice happening all across our country,” said Wayne Davies and Ed Wilhelm, Co-Managing Directors at JD North America. “The series has become an important piece in our overall commitment to becoming better allies, by educating ourselves, our customers and our employees on issues faced by marginalized communities. This is a great, consistent opportunity to use our voice as a platform for change through authentic conversations. We are excited to feature SZA this week to continue to help us continue our commitment and celebrate this milestone with us.”

Since June 2020, the organization and its roster of guests made up of industry experts, athletes, celebrities and its own employees, have donated more than $1.3 million to charities and organizations across the United States. This week, in honor of the series’ century episode, members of Finish Line’s loyalty program STATUS, will also have the opportunity to redeem their points toward supporting SZA’s outlined organization, BEAM.

Customers and viewers can learn more about Community Voices by visiting the company's blog and by visiting its Instagram handle on Fridays at 4 PM ET for new episodes.

About The Finish Line Youth Foundation

The Finish Line Youth Foundation supports life’s biggest possibilities including the lives of disadvantaged youth and those with special needs. The Youth Foundation is a national partner of Special Olympics and a dedicated corporate citizen to the Far Eastside of Indianapolis. For more information, please visit our website and follow on Twitter (@FinishLineYF), Instagram (@FinishLineYF) and Facebook (@FinishLineYouthFoundation).