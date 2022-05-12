Groupe SEB Invests in Blisce, the First Certified B Corporation Transatlantic VC Fund

ECULLY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Through its investment company—SEB Alliance—Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces investment in the Blisce fund, which is led by seasoned French entrepreneur, Alexandre Mars. As SEB Alliance celebrates a decade of existence in 2021, this new investment ensures its continued development with a positioning that complements its indirect investment strategy.

SEB Alliance continues its sustainable growth by focusing its new investment on the Blisce fund, the first certified B corporation transatlantic Venture Capital (VC) fund. In particular, Groupe SEB was convinced by the fund’s investments in positive-impact companies that are linked to its priority development areas: digital, health/wellness and sustainable development.

Thanks to this investment in the Blisce fund, which complements the positioning with current partner funds of SEB Alliance, Groupe SEB is opening up more opportunities with active American startups specializing in Direct-to-Consumer (D2C).

In addition to financials, SEB Alliance teams are committing to an effective win-win partnership. As such, they will work closely with the fund’s teams on the development of startups by providing their consumer and market expertise.

Thierry de La Tour d’Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB, commented: “By investing in Blisce, we will be able to expedite the identification of innovations, particularly in the United States. Blisce’s certified B corporation status illustrates their firm and full commitment to shaping a more sustainable world. This reflects the commitments supported by Groupe SEB since its founding 165 years ago.”

Alexandre Mars, GP, Founder & CEO of Blisce, added: “We are pleased with the integration of Groupe SEB into our investor base. First, because we uphold shared values. Second, because Groupe SEB is a global player that is firmly established in its markets. Together, our Groups share the conviction that new technologies will make consumers’ everyday lives easier. This is why we believe the synergies and shared contributions between Blisce and SEB Alliance to be self-evident.”

About SEB Alliance:

Groupe SEB created the SEB Alliance corporate venture arm in May 2011 to follow trends in the small domestic equipment market and in an open innovation approach destined to cover new technologies and expertise. With a current capital of €150m, SEB Alliance is both an investment structure and a tracker of technological developments. Since its foundation, SEB Alliance has made over 20 direct minority investments, notably in the following 3 areas: digital, health/wellness and sustainable development. SEB Alliance has also invested in several thematic venture capital funds.

About the Blisce fund:

Founded in 2014, Blisce, the first certified B corporation transatlantic investment fund supports mission-driven entrepreneurs in the creation of global innovative consumer brands and technology companies. Since its founding, Blisce has invested in companies including Spotify, Pinterest, Too Good To Go, Headspace, Brut, and Imperfect Foods. In addition to its financial support, Blisce supports companies in its portfolio with the implementation of ESG policies. What’s more, Blisce teams donate 20% of their carried interest revenues to non-profit organizations.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 417 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2021 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.