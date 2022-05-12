Technip Energies and Saulsbury Industries Awarded EPC Contract for Carbon Capture & Storage at ExxonMobil LaBarge, Wyoming, US Facility

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in Consortium with Saulsbury Industries, has been awarded a contract for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) to expand the carbon capture and storage (CCS) at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge, Wyoming facility.

The LaBarge plant has already captured more CO 2 than any other facility in the world(1). The plant has capacity to capture more than 6 million metric tons per year, and this expansion project will enable the capture of more than one million additional metric tons of CO 2 per year.

The expansion will consist of a modification of the existing gas treatment facility to increase the carbon capture capacity and the installation of pipeline to transport the CO 2 to the reservoir where it will be stored. Technip Energies will be responsible for the engineering and procurement services, while Saulsbury Industries will perform construction and the pipeline installation.

Laure Mandrou, Senior Vice President Carbon-Free Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “We are very pleased to be working with ExxonMobil to expand the CCS at LaBarge, the world’s largest carbon capture facility. We are committed to advancing the energy transition and this project will be a hallmark in reducing carbon emissions.”

Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, stated: “The expansion of carbon capture and storage capacity at LaBarge underscores ExxonMobil’s commitment to advancing lower-emissions technologies with projects around the world. Carbon capture and storage is necessary to help meet society’s net-zero goals and, with the right policies in place, the technology can be broadly deployed immediately.”

Dennis Chismar, Senior Vice President of Saulsbury Industries, stated: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Technip Energies and supporting this exciting project with ExxonMobil. Our commitment to assisting in the reduction of carbon emissions and being a key contributor to the LaBarge expansion project marks a proud and historic moment for Saulsbury.”

(1) Source: ExxonMobil plans to increase carbon capture at LaBarge, Wyoming facility

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company’s national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

