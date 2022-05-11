$100 Million Ecosystem Grant Program Will be Leveraged to Catalyze ‘Creatives Unleashed’ Program for Fireside Creators to Accelerate Transition to Web3

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKALE, the world’s leading scalable, eco-friendly, Ethereum-based blockchain network, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fireside, the First Participatory Entertainment Platform, to leverage $100 Million Ecosystem fund for “Creatives Unleashed” grant program to help kickstart a new generation of creators to transition to Web3. Creators who qualify for the program will utilize Fireside’s new Web3 content studio to launch first-of-its-kind networks with NFT powered network memberships, in partnership with SKALE, to engage and activate their fans in entirely new ways embracing Web3 with their communities and unlocking entire new business models.

Most recently, Fireside, co-founded by Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi, announced a partnership with Angry Lunch— the new production company of HBO’s Entourage creator, Doug Ellin, and his partner, Ted Foxman— for its first new show, Ramble On. Ellin has recruited Charlie Sheen and several of his “Entourage” stars — including Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon — to play themselves in Ramble On, a scripted dramatic comedy about established stars looking for career reinvention, alongside aspiring performers looking to make their own name. Read about the Fireside and Angry Lunch here and how Fireside is powering the ability to launch a network and enable their network members to participate as part of the creating process for all their projects through NFT powered memberships which they further elaborated on while keynoting NFT LA in March.

“We’re creating and helping kickstart an entirely new category for professional creators that focuses on not only owning their work, but on enabling them to engage, interact and monetize en masse without any middlemen. This partnership helps accelerate the ability for the entertainment and media industry to make the transition to Web3. While we were approached by many blockchain solutions, we’re thrilled to partner with SKALE to power the most performant, secure, and eco-friendly solution. Together, we’re consumerizing the Web3 experience to help creators launch first-of-its-kind networks with NFT powered network memberships and transition to leveraging this powerful technology to create entirely new business models and create the studio, networks, and streaming platforms of the future,” said Falon Fatemi, Fireside Co-founder and CEO.

The way consumers engage with celebrities and creators is rapidly evolving and NFTs have become a clear winner. Their ability to capture digital media and build creative fan engagement mechanisms right into smart contracts takes creators to the next level. Fireside’s digitally native, interactive media platform is powering the production companies of the future by providing creators with new ways to build their audiences and monetize their content, including through NFTs. Fireside’s newly announced Web3 content studio will benefit from SKALE’s Ethereum native platform, to provide users with no cost NFT minting and rapid transaction processing.

The partnership between Fireside and SKALE is aimed at providing qualified creators with the kickstart needed to get their projects up and running through SKALE ecosystem grants. Additionally, they will use Fireside’s platform to launch their networks and deepen engagement with their network members, digitally deliver community benefits, and distribute NFTs en masse with a consumerized experience that bridges Web2 and Web3. This means network members don’t need to have any knowledge of crypto wallets, NFTs, or other Web3 technologies and creators can avoid exorbitant gas fees and slow transactions. SKALE makes minting, transferring and owning NFTs through Fireside easy and free, a game changer in making it possible to reach millions of fans in a cost effective and efficient manner.

“Rethinking and revolutionizing the way content is produced is completely aligned with the ethos of Web3 and Fireside is spearheading that movement. This is a transformational moment in the history of media and entertainment where creators align with fans to remove the middleman controlled funding dynamics of Hollywood on its head. That’s why we’re excited to see SKALE used as the infrastructure to power that movement and bring fans closer to their favorite shows, writers and personalities,” said Jack O'Holleran, CEO & Co-founder SKALE.

Fireside empowers established and emerging professional creators to own their relationships with their audience, have complete creative control over their shows, distribute their content everywhere, and monetize their content in new ways. This includes authors, podcasters, musicians, media personalities, business leaders and a huge variety of other creators. Over 2,000 professional creators are already leveraging Fireside’s platform to invent entire new show formats and launch the entertainment networks of the future like Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, Jay Leno, and more.

Request access to become a member of the entertainment networks of the future here. Creators can apply for the Creators Unleashed program here.

About Fireside

Fireside is the first participatory entertainment platform for the best professional creators and brands to accelerate building their own studio, network, and streaming platforms of the future. Utilizing proprietary technology within Fireside's web 3 virtual production studio, creators can produce and distribute live video and audio programs that enable them to connect in real-time with their audience and feel the ‘heat’. The business model allows creators to own their audience, control their content, and get access to viewer analytics that help them predict successful shows/IP. The Fireside platform is Web 2, 3, and Metaverse compatible with multiple monetization opportunities including NFT powered network memberships. Via Fireside, entire new entertainment formats are being invented by Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, the cast of HBO's hit show Entourage, and more. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside. For more information or to request access to Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here. Request access to become a member of the entertainment networks of the future here. Creators can apply for the Creators Unleashed program here.

About Skale

SKALE is an Ethereum native multi-chain network composed of an unlimited number of secure, decentralized, high-performance blockchains for bringing NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 to billions of users. SKALE’s highly configurable platform was built to support an ever-expanding set of Dapp-specific chains that run without centralized dependencies. Plus, SKALE’s unique pooled security system and containerized node architecture enable developers to deliver a high-speed, seamless user experience without gas fees or latency. SKALE’s open-source platform provides quick consensus with fast block times and instant finality and includes EVM compatibility, on-chain NFT file storage, rollup contract execution, zero-cost minting, and gasless transactions, and machine learning smart contract functionality.

The SKALE Network is an open source project with many contributors including SKALE Labs, Inc. headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The SKALE Network’s supporters include Arrington Capital, Blockchange, ConsenSys Labs, Hashed, HashKey, Floodgate, Multicoin Capital, Recruit Holdings, Signia VP, and Winklevoss Capital. The SKALE Network is supported by many of the top validators in the world. SKALE Network utilizes the $SKL token which is listed on over 37 exchanges/DEXs globally, including Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, Huobi, OKEx and more. For more information please visit www.skale.network, @SkaleNetwork on Twitter, and @skaleofficial on telegram.