Mainstream Global, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with 3R Sustainability

LAWRENCE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mainstream Global, Incorporated, a multinational solutions provider of lifecycle management services to hyperscale data centers and Fortune 1000 enterprises, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, announced today a strategic partnership with 3R Sustainability. 3R helps its clients realize the value of sustainability across their organization by identifying ESG goals, defining prioritized action plans, and reporting progress with accurate data.

The partnership will enhance and expand Mainstream Global’s commitment to environmental stewardship and best align the organization’s sustainability initiatives with client needs and evolving expectations.

“The Compliance Team at Mainstream Global is excited to work with 3R Sustainability on our 5-year sustainability roadmap to carbon neutrality, including our annual CDP Reporting submissions. This showcases our unique ability to partner with the best in class and offer our clients peace of mind knowing we are committed to the continual improvement of our environmental initiatives and supportive of their evolving sustainability expectations,” comments John Borrelli, President of Mainstream Global. He adds, “We continue to see unprecedented global growth as we diversify our service offerings and expand our compliance reach to meet the growing demands of our partners.”

“Mainstream Global has taken a comprehensive approach to reaching its carbon neutral goals and exemplifies this commitment by annually reporting its progress to CDP. 3R has been impressed by the team’s dedication to putting the system processes in place to not only achieve its goals, but to continually improve thereafter,” remarks Jana Lake, President of 3R. Adding, “We look forward to our continued work with Mainstream Global in its efforts to drive impact throughout its value chain to support its customers’ bold commitments.”

About Mainstream Global:

For over 20 years, Mainstream Global continues to be a leader as a solutions provider managing the complex and ever-changing lifecycles of datacenter and enterprise markets. Comprehensive solutions include brand protection, targeted asset recovery, data compliance, inventory and audit and white glove services. All which allow for asset redeployment into the circular economy while adhering to our commitment to the environment.

For more information visit www.mainstream-global.com

About 3R Sustainability

3R Sustainability offers ESG and built-environment performance consulting services to build business value and brand equity for its clients. The 3R team is composed of accredited professionals with backgrounds in engineering, sustainability, business management consulting, and system and performance assessments. 3R Sustainability is a certified woman-owned business, B Corporation named Best for its Workers, JUST Label organization, U.N. (United Nations) Global Compact Signatory and signatory of the U.N. Women Empowerment Principles. For more information visit www.3Rsustainability.com or call 724-741-9900.