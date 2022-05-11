Amber Specialty Pharmacy Added to Eisai’s LENVIMA® Network

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy announces today that they will begin dispensing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib). Used by itself, LENVIMA® treats differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) when it can no longer be treated with radioactive iodine, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) when it cannot be removed by surgery. LENVIMA® is used with other medications to treat additional types of cancers, including advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and advanced endometrial carcinoma. LENVIMA® is manufactured by Eisai.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy’s high-touch service model will support patients, caregivers, and oncology specialists throughout the country. Their Oncology Center of Excellence provides an enhanced level of care throughout a patient’s treatment journey.

"Supporting patients who are navigating a cancer diagnosis is one of the most important things we do,” said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. “We are honored Eisai recognizes the value our whole-health approach offers oncology patients. From reducing or eliminating financial barriers, to one-on-one counseling with our registered dietitian – and everything in between – oncology professionals can trust Amber Specialty Pharmacy to make sure patients have the medicine and support they deserve.”

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy services, call (888) 370-1724, or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with more than 23 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 20 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.