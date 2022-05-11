UC Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Union High School District Partner with Siembra

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Union High School District have signed an agreement with Siembra Mobile Inc. to provide a virtual pathway to the UC system for high school students in San Diego County. Siembra Mobile Inc., an education technology company working in collaboration with Stanford Researchers, has created a technological platform to improve the way high school students are enrolled into college.

By virtually connecting over 50,000 student families in San Diego County to UC Santa Barbara, this new partnership will advance admissions reform.

"What Siembra has created is a dream to us. Historically, we've been forced to pay for the contact information name for juniors and seniors to expand our outreach efforts. We would have loved to contact students earlier in their high school years, but with our limited budget, we did not have the resources to do so. With Siembra, we can provide service to more families from one of our most desired locations. Our goal is to provide these students and parents with advising, encouragement, and a better understanding of university selection criteria that will benefit them in the college application process---wherever they choose to attend,” said Lisa Przekop, Director of Admissions at UC Santa Barbara.

Dr. Daniel Winters, the Chief of System Improvement and Innovation at Sweetwater UHSD, who is leading the implementation of Siembra at the district level, added, “Collaborating with UC Santa Barbara and Siembra can give our students a competitive advantage for postsecondary opportunities. We see this as very important for our first-generation students.”

Dr. Joseph Brown, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Stanford University, and a Siembra Board member and advisor, said, “We are on the precipice of dramatic improvement in how students are enrolled into college. We can democratize the admissions process to higher ed and evaluate more candidates on a level playing field with Siembra’s College Connect.”

“We currently don’t charge the K12 district, student or parent for Siembra,” said Timothy M. Kral, CEO of Siembra. “Our social mission is to democratize the college admissions interface to make higher education accessible for all students. We help universities activate their admissions teams at a lower cost than purchasing names and on a perpetual basis.”

University of California at Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara is a public land-grant research university in Santa Barbara, California, with 23,196 undergraduates and 2,983 graduate students enrolled in 2021-2022.

Sweetwater Union High School District

Sweetwater Union High School District is headquartered in Chula Vista, California. The school district is one of the largest secondary school districts in California.

About Siembra Mobile, Inc.

Siembra Mobile Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based education technology company. Siembra combines the latest research and technology to improve the admissions process to higher-ed. The Siembra board includes former State Senator Dean Florez, Stanford Diversity Director Dr. Joseph Brown, and former Yahoo CFO, Kenneth Goldman. https://www.siembramobileinc.com/.