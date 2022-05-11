Top Veteran-Serving Organizations in NYC Invited to Join ‘Got Your 6 Summit’, Solutions-Focused Convening on Veterans Issues

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bob Woodruff Foundation, in partnership with the New York City Department of Veteran Services (DVS) and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, will host the first Got Your 6 Summit in NYC on June 15. This convening will bring together service providers, employers, and organizations who are dedicated to supporting the New York-area military/veteran community for a full day of panels, speakers, networking, and discussion sessions. Attendees will hear from DVS Commissioner James Hendon; philanthropist Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies; General George Casey, 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army; Bob Woodruff, ABC News reporter and founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation; and more.

Topics to be discussed include veteran economic stability and food insecurity, education and credentialing opportunities, affordable housing options, best practices in support military/veteran caregivers, arts and community engagement, suicide prevention and evidence-based mental health support. During the event, organizations will have the opportunity to learn about and apply for funding from the Bob Woodruff Foundation grantmaking program.

"Got Your 6 is more than a motto. It’s a call to action. We’re all here to support veterans through the next chapter of their lives, so let’s talk about how we can accomplish that mission in the most effective way possible,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This Summit provides an opportunity for solutions-oriented changemakers to come together and really dig into the issues that are urgently impacting veterans and their families.”

“It’s our duty as Americans to give back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country – especially those veterans who have fallen on tough times and need extra support” said Craig Newmark. “I’m a big believer in the power of collaboration to drive change, and that’s what the Got Your 6 Summit is all about. Plus, as a New Yorker, it means a lot to me to help NYC-area veterans and their families who are my neighbors and friends.”

The event will be hosted at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, BWF has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including mental health, caregiver support, food insecurity, and service-connected fertility issues. To date, BWF has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation, reinforcing the message that BWF has ‘Got Your Six’. For more information, as well as stories of success and innovation from BWF’s network of partners, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @bwforg.