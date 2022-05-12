Strategic Contract Signed for the Supply of an Organic Acid From the AFYREN NEOXY Range in Animal Nutrition

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France & LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural, low-carbon products created with technology based on natural micro-organisms, today announced the signature of a new multi-year structuring contract with a European player in animal nutrition, for the supply of an organic acid from its AFYREN NEOXY plant.

Thanks to its proven antimicrobial property, AFYREN's biobased acid will enable its customer to contribute to animal health with its nutrition offerings for a wide variety of animal species. The customer will benefit from a short and reliable supply chain, and a product with a reduced carbon footprint, produced using sustainable renewable resources and without palm oil. AFYREN's ingredient also meet requirements for GMO-free solutions in Europe.

AFYREN's competitive solution provides its customer with a performance equivalent to a product made from traditional ingredients, while positioning itself as a sustainable player in this sector, which is still heavily dependent on fossil resources. This agreement demonstrates the growing willingness of the agricultural world, and the animal feed industry in particular, to use biobased, circular and low-carbon solutions that allow them to reconcile their activity with the fight against climate warming.

This multi-year contract also enables AFYREN NEOXY to secure an additional part of the production of its plant and to capitalize on its diversified range of acids produced on a single industrial line.

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance’s SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. At the end of December 2021, AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employed more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth® exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com