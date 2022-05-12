CAF Deploys Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Quickly Develop Transport Systems for Its Global Customers

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the CAF Group, the Spanish supplier of comprehensive transit solutions to customers worldwide, has completed the deployment of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Already a Dassault Systèmes customer for many years, CAF migrated its solutions and data to the platform as part of its technological strategy to improve overall productivity throughout its value network and accelerate the time-to-market of its rolling stock, wheelsets, and traction and communication systems.

CAF is relying on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve design and engineering, data management, and global efficiency. Around 1,200 users at CAF and its suppliers can work together on one business experience platform that ensures digital continuity and access to a single source of information. CAF can quickly search for, retrieve and reuse design information across multiple product configurations, speed up decision-making with a more automated and integrated change management process, and use virtual twins and virtual reality to validate prototypes with customers.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform transforms our design and engineering internally and how we access product definition outside of engineering. Having a fast and reactive organization and technology enables us to efficiently meet thousands of different project requirements with innovative and high added-value products,” said Sergio Heras, PLM Director, CAF. “We’ve already started our first projects fully developed on the platform: rolling stock equipped with cutting-edge technology that will be used by commuters in Asia. It has allowed us to deploy the new processes defined in our transformation initiative, ‘MOVE.’”

“Public transport is a lever to reduce CO2 emissions due to transport. The rail industry has become more global and competitive in the last few years, requiring companies to be able to quickly fulfill customer needs at the right cost,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables CAF to enhance collaboration, master complexity, and support all stakeholders to rapidly engineer and optimize mobility for comfort, safety and sustainability.”

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

