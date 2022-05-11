The Inns of Sanibel Selects Optii Solutions to Help Increase Visibility Into Daily Hotel Operations

The Inns of Sanibel, a luxury beach and golf resort in Florida, has selected Optii as its hotel management solution in order to centralize its operations to improve efficiency and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Inns of Sanibel, a luxury beach and golf resort in Florida, has selected Optii as its hotel management solution in order to centralize its operations to improve efficiency and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, leading hotel operations software, today announced that The Inns of Sanibel, a luxury beach and golf resort in Florida, has selected Optii as its hotel management solution in order to centralize its operations to improve efficiency and productivity.

Optii’s data-driven platform provides hotels with full access to their operations, so they can distribute resources and staff effectively to increase productivity. It also provides two-way PMS integration, in this case with Springer Miller. This 360-degree approach allows hotels to operate more efficiently and productively.

The Inns of Sanibel has four unique properties varying from 30 to 94 rooms spanning across the resort. As a result, the team was in need of a solution to help increase communication, optimize routes, and ensure task completion across all of its properties.

Optii will eliminate time-consuming manual communication for The Inns of Sanibel teams, replacing it with intelligent automation and providing them with full visibility leading to improved team performance.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “More and more resorts are turning to Optii to create efficiencies and increase team productivity. We are thrilled to work with The Inns of Sanibel to provide them with the visibility they need to operate successfully in today’s environment.”

Bill Wellman, General Manager, The Inns of Sanibel, said: “We are excited to be implementing Optii’s technology to help us manage the complex structure of our operation through the 360-degree approach and create a more dynamic and efficient workflow. Our staff will not only benefit from the adoption of Optii, but so will our guests.”

About The Inns of Sanibel

Located in Sanibel, Florida, The Inns of Sanibel is a classic coastal hotel just 2.2 miles from the Sanibel Lighthouse and 5.5 miles from the entrance of the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. For further information about The Inns of Sanibel, please visit: https://www.theinnsofsanibel.com

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com