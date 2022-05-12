City of Tampere: Tampere’s Hockey Hype Hits New Heights at Ice Hockey World Championship

Tampere’s hockey hype is at all-time high before the Ice Hockey World Championship starting on Friday 13th of May. Finland’s Home of Hockey is full of activities during the tournament, and the whole city community is engaged in creating the best World Championship of all time. Photo: Laura Vanzo (Photo: Business Wire)

Brand-new Nokia Arena will be the home of 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship games played in Tampere. Europe’s most modern entertainment venue, designed by American architect Daniel Libeskind, was opened in December 2021. Photo: SRV/Libeskind/Tomorrow (Photo: Business Wire)

TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tampere’s target is ambitious, but understandable, considering the premium event facilities, unparalleled traditions, and a devoted city community helping Finland’s Home of Hockey in its bold aspirations.

- This is everyone’s effort. This is the moment the whole city community has been waiting for. If there were Oscars for the event cities, our performance at 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship would win by a mile. And a half, says Perttu Pesä, the Director of Major Events at City of Tampere.

Hockey hype in Tampere is at all-time high with local teams Tappara and Ilves winning gold and bronze medals in Finnish league.

Furthermore, the games have taken place at brand-new Nokia Arena, Europe’s leading entertainment venue.

- Tampere has been a true hockey heaven throughout the spring, Atmosphere at Nokia Arena has been amazing, and we will take it to the next level together with our international friends from all over the world, says Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere.

Tampere’s persistent work with major events, sustainability, equality, and smart city development will be the cornerstones of a successful tournament.

City offers free public transport for the game ticket holders and has provided close to 7000 tickets to specified groups, such as senior citizens and school children. Free-of-charge activity zone in the city center is open for all ages and welcomes families to try different sports activities.

Additionally, the unique smart event security solutions enable visitors to enjoy a smooth event experience during their stay.

On ice, Team Finland has a serious chance of writing history in its home tournament. After winning Olympic gold in Beijing, conquering the World Championship would make Finland the first nation to complete the double on home ice.

