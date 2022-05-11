BearingPoint and I Care join forces to create an international champion of impactful transformation

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Established in 2008, I Care now has more than 80 employees in France and Brazil and offers its clients – public organizations, NGOs, private companies, and financial institutions – solutions to respond to the risks and opportunities of the environmental transition. I Care has distinguished itself by developing innovative methods and tools to quantify the performance of actors in the area of low-carbon transition and biodiversity footprint. By hybridizing scientific and strategy consulting skills, I Care has positioned itself as a key player in helping organizations define and implement their environmental strategies.

BearingPoint, with more than 1,000 employees in France and 4,300 in Europe, has had a dedicated practice in the field of sustainable development since 2010. This includes support for companies and public organizations in their strategies, digital responsibility and the calculation of carbon emissions with its Emissions Calculator solution. BearingPoint is thus strengthening its ability to support economic players in all aspects of their sustainable development strategies.

This move will provide clients with an international team combining I Care's sustainability expertise with BearingPoint's transformation and digitalization know-how. It will allow both the I Care and BearingPoint teams to strengthen their positive impacts on the environmental and social transition.

At the end of this transaction, all consultants specializing in sustainability consulting and impact transformation will have joined forces under the I Care by BearingPoint banner, making it one of the key players in the field of sustainable development in the European market.

