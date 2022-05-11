New Chief Financial Officer Hire Strengthens Legible’s Executive Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ed Duda to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Duda is a Chartered Professional Accountant who brings over 30 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions within various industries, having held a number of senior positions from CFO, Senior VP & CFO, and COO, for both national and international corporations, including multiple Canadian Investment Brokerage firms. Prior to joining Legible, Mr. Duda was Managing Director of Delmac Pacific Management Inc., a private company specializing in public company financial reporting, risk management, regulatory compliance, junior company development, full-service brokerage firm implementation, and corporate governance. He has helped companies maximize profitability, operational efficiencies, and enterprise value. Ed completed a BBA from Simon Fraser University and holds several certifications from the Canadian Securities Institute. Mr. Duda has extensive board and executive committee experience and currently sits on the board of both public and private organizations.

Ed Duda stated “I am very excited to join Legible at this point in time. Legible has a unique value proposition and a strong foundation from which the Company can grow and execute its vision of making books much more accessible to readers around the world. With contracts already in place to upload approximately 2 million eBooks, coupled with Legible’s ability to turn conventional eBooks into Living eBooks that have video, music, and animation, helped me make my decision to join the organization. Legible’s browser-first, device agnostic platform, and it’s unique Living Books, has the potential to transform the eReading marketplace.”

Kaleeg Hainsworth, President and CEO of Legible commented “We are delighted to welcome Ed to the Legible team. Ed will help Legible to bring millions of books profitably to readers, globally. Ed brings a wealth of public company knowledge, business experience, and a successful career with multiple public companies. Ed will play a key role as Legible transitions to its next stage of corporate development and his diverse background in finance, capital markets, and technology utilization, will undoubtedly play a key factor in our future growth and add invaluable strength to the Company’s corporate governance initiatives. In addition, Ed brings a visionary perspective and leadership to our finance and technology divisions that will help us to globally rollout our eReading entertainment platform. The Legible team is looking forward to working closely with Ed to establish Legible as a global brand.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: Millions of Books for Billions of Readers, Globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals; firstly, a browser-first accessible B2C eBook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com - a global eBook entertainment platform delivering beautiful, accessible & immersive reading for next-generation readers; and secondly, a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high-revenue potential called Legible Publishing - a world-class high-volume digital conversion service for publishers and organizations and a remediation service of eBook content for the accessibility community. Legible Publishing creates multi-media eBooks, branded as Living Books, that empowers authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative eBook reading experiences to the masses through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and content dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Readers are invited to visit Legible’s continually evolving curated Staff-Picks Bookshelf: https://legible.com/ca/list/staff-picks

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking ‎statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many ‎of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks ‎and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the ‎forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative ‎thereof or

similar variations. These statements include forward looking statements regarding new revenue sources and growth plans for the Company. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the ‎Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, ‎including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; ‎and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or ‎other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, ‎actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or ‎expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of ‎the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-‎looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking ‎information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the ‎Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.‎

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.