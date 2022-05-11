FalconStor Software Announces New Strategic Relationship with IBM to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Hybrid Cloud Backup for Enterprises and Managed Service Providers

AUSTIN, TEXAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world, today announced a new strategic relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to provide jointly-validated solutions for IBM Power Systems, designed to help enterprise customers and managed services providers (MSPs) with their cloud migration and cloud-enabled backup needs.

“The IBM Power Systems customer and partner bases are increasingly looking to take advantage of the cloud for their core applications,” said Terry Thomas, director of IBM Power Systems Public Cloud Product Management at IBM. “Bringing together FalconStor’s core backup and replication technology with the IBM Power Virtual Server Cloud enables our enterprise customers and managed service providers to confidently tap the cloud at their desired pace.”

Three new solutions focused on migration and optimizing data protection will be provided:

Cloud-Native Backup Solution: enterprises running their applications in the IBM Power Systems Virtual Server (PowerVS) cloud can now utilize FalconStor VTL technology to securely and efficiently backup to IBM Cloud Object Storage.

Cloud Migration Solution: for enterprises needing to migrate their existing on-premises Power applications to the IBM PowerVS Cloud, FalconStor’s StorSafe software takes a secure snapshot and restores it to the cloud, maximizing application availability and security.

Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution: for MSPs looking to use the cloud for a secure, air-gapped offsite location, FalconStor and IBM deliver an on-premises virtual tape library solution for IBM Power Systems with a cloud instance for secure and encrypted offsite backups with per-tenant, per-month pricing.

“This new relationship puts FalconStor in the pole position for IBM Cloud data protection and application migration for mission-critical applications,” said Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO. “Our decades of experience protecting IBM i and Linux workloads on-premises combined with our success enabling MSPs and enterprises to embrace hybrid cloud protection will enable IBM customers and partners to adopt the IBM Cloud with confidence and complete data resiliency.”

“We are pleased to see IBM and FalconStor join forces to provide the kind of new capabilities to the IBM Cloud that will meet our customers’ need to use the cloud to modernize and protect their applications,” said Dave Wiseman, VP of IBM Power Systems at Connectria, an IBM Platinum MSP with deep IBM i expertise.

“It’s been fun getting my hands on the FalconStor technology, collaborating with FalconStor and the IBM PowerVS cloud teams on the integration, and putting the solutions to the test,” said Larry Bolhuis, an IBM Champion for Power Systems, 25 year contributor to COMMON, the world’s largest association of IT professionals focused on IBM Technologies, and co-president of iInTheCloud, LLC, an IBM-focused managed services provider. “So far, FalconStor’s StorSafe is delivering significantly improved deduplication rates, without any post processing, and fast replication to the cloud for a secure offsite copy, as well as demonstrating the scalability and reliability expected by the IBM i community. I’m looking forward to presenting these solutions at the world’s largest COMMON events in North America and Europe over the next two months.”

“This new suite of solutions for the IBM Cloud is well-timed since so many IBM Power customers are looking to capitalize on the cloud,” said Andy Haley, MD of Meridian IT Ltd, a European IBM Platinum Partner and MSP with great experience with IBM technologies. “We selected FalconStor many years ago to expand our portfolio of technical data protection solutions and look forward to expanding that portfolio further with these new developments to continue to meet our commitment to delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our customers throughout Europe.”

Essential information on these new developments is available at https://www.falconstor.com/use-cases/ibm-partnership/.

About FalconStor

FalconStor is the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world. The company enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data while reducing data storage and long-term retention costs by up to 95 percent. More than 1,000 organizations and managed service providers worldwide standardize on FalconStor as the foundation for their cloud first data protection future. The company’s products are offered through and supported by a worldwide network of leading managed service providers (“MSPs”), systems integrators, resellers, and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). To learn more, visit www.falconstor.com and stay connected with us on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.