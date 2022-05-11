Ionpath Receives Strategic Investment to Support Spatial Proteomics Innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionpath, Inc., a leader in high-definition spatial proteomics, today announced that Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has made a strategic investment in the company. Details of the investment are not being disclosed.

“Precision medicine is being driven by advances in proteomics, and this strategic investment is a tremendous vote of confidence in our pioneering MIBI spatial proteomics technology,” said Sander Gubbens, Ph.D., CEO of Ionpath. “By working closely together with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we can accelerate our development efforts and continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers. With this investment, Ionpath will continue to scale our organization in service of supporting the increasing demand for both our MIBIscope instruments and our end-to-end Spatial Proteomics Services.”

Ionpath’s MIBI™ (Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging) technology is delivering on the promise of spatial proteomics by providing unprecedented insights for translational medicine researchers. Through highly multiplexed, quantitative protein imaging with high sensitivity and true subcellular resolution down to 350 nm, MIBI technology delivers actionable insights of single cells in their complex tissue microenvironment with the throughput and reproducibility required for clinical studies.

“Spatial proteomics has near-term potential to help produce breakthroughs in cancer diagnostics and in the discovery and development of highly targeted therapies, and Ionpath’s innovation is a driving force,” said Iain Mylchreest, vice president, R&D, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our investment is based on the confidence we have in Ionpath’s differentiated approach and how it can accelerate the path from discovery to patient care.”

About Ionpath, Inc.

Ionpath, Inc., is a pioneer in high-definition spatial proteomics, revolutionizing tissue imaging and analysis to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. Ionpath’s MIBI™ (multiplexed ion beam imaging) platform breaks through the limitations of traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC), enabling a deeper understanding of the tissue microenvironment with highly multiplexed, quantitative single-cell analysis. With MIBI technology and the expertise of world-class pathology and data science teams, Ionpath provides actionable insights for translational and clinical researchers at leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations in immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research.