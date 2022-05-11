Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Invests in GLAS in Partnership with Founders and Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has invested in Global Loan Agency Services (“GLAS” or the “Company”) in partnership with its founders and management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, GLAS offers a broad range of administration, agency and trustee services developed specifically for the credit markets, covering private credit, leveraged finance, capital markets and bankruptcy. GLAS is recognised as the premier independent, non-creditor, conflict-free provider of loan agency and bond trustee services, with a portfolio of over $130 billion of assets that it services across its global platform. Headquartered in London, GLAS has more than 180 employees with offices in France, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

GLAS will continue to be led by founders Mia Drennan and Brian Carne, and the existing management team.

Ms. Drennan and Mr. Carne commented, “ Partnering with LLCP is a major step in GLAS’s journey in becoming a leading global financial services firm. Their team brings a wealth of experience that will enhance our existing product and service offerings, and further our development in key markets worldwide. We are very excited about the contributions LLCP will make as we continue to build value for all of GLAS’s stakeholders.”

Josh Kaufman, Senior Managing Director at LLCP, said, “ GLAS’s business has expanded significantly in the last decade as financial institutions increasingly utilize external providers of institutional debt administration services. The market clearly values GLAS’s commercial service, robust digital capabilities and ability to deliver high-quality outcomes. We look forward to supporting Mia, Brian and the leadership team during their next chapter of growth.”

GLAS will be the sixth investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.

LLCP was advised by Houlihan Lokey (M&A), Deloitte (debt), PwC (financial and tax), Willkie Farr & Gallagher (legal) and CIL (commercial).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 18 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.9 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.2 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.