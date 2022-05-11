Loop and Happy Returns by PayPal Join Together to Simplify Ecommerce Exchanges for Consumers and Merchants

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Returns, a leading exchange-first returns platform for Shopify brands, today announced a new engagement with Happy Returns by PayPal. This new integration will enable Loop merchants to offer box-free, label-free return drop-off at more than 5,000 locations across the U.S. By aggregating and shipping returns in reusable totes, merchants reduce costs and increase sustainability.

According to the National Retail Federation, online sales accounted for $1.05 trillion in U.S. retail sales in 2021, and approximately $218 billion (21%) of that was returned1. The frequency of returns makes it critical for brands to offer shoppers solutions that fit their needs, and in-person return options are becoming a highly sought-after solution.

“We are excited to work with Happy Returns and help our merchants to offer a delightful drop-off option for their customers,” said Jonathan Poma, CEO and Co-founder of Loop. “Many of Shopify’s biggest brands choose Loop as their returns solution; wrapping Happy Returns’ frictionless drop-off solution in our technology provides a first-class customer experience from end-to-end.”

Shopify brands use Loop’s platform to promote exchanges and retain revenue. Loop works with a plethora of reverse logistics providers such as Happy Returns to give merchants a variety of options for returns, including home pickup, the ability to donate items, and item consolidation.

“Making returns beautiful has always been our mission — whether that experience begins in our portal, a partner’s portal, or the merchant’s own portal. Our work with Loop is a natural extension of our Return Bar offering, since we both put shoppers at the forefront of e-commerce exchanges and returns,” said David Sobie, Happy Returns Co-founder and Vice President. “We know the majority of shoppers prefer to return items box-free and in-person, because their returns are instantly approved and they get their money back faster. We’re thrilled to empower more of Shopify’s best merchants to offer this option through Loop.”

"Loop has been always been a trusted partner because they continue to invest in building a great post-purchase customer experience," said Benny Joseph, Chief Technology Officer of Allbirds, one of the merchants to pilot the integration. “This new capability further removes friction from the online buying experience and is a win-win for both our customers and our mission to be the most sustainable brand on the planet.”

To learn more about how Loop and Happy Returns work together, visit https://info.loopreturns.com/happy-returns.

About Loop

Loop is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify's biggest brands, such as Allbirds, FIGS, Princess Polly and Chubbies, to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 1,200 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $400 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

1National Retail Federation, “Retail Returns Increase to $761 Billion in 2021 as a Result of Overall Sales Growth.” January 2022: https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/retail-returns-increased-761-billion-2021-result-overall-sales-growth