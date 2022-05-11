Aiven Raises $210M to Invest in Sustainable Open Source Cloud

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aiven, a software company that combines the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, today announced it raised $210M in its Series D at a pre-money valuation of $3B. The round was led by Eurazeo, and joined by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock as well as existing investors IVP, Atomico, Earlybird, World Innovation Lab and Salesforce Ventures.

The company has increased its headcount by more than 65% since October 2021 and aims to use the new funding to continue its international expansion, reaching beyond its newest hubs in Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, to other parts of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. Aiven looks to double its current number of employees in 2022 to help develop new platform capabilities and launch a global sustainability program, with the goal of enabling collective action within the Aiven community to build more sustainable applications in the cloud.

Following last year’s initiatives, including the establishment of a formal Open Source Program Office and the launch of Aiven’s startup program, Cluster, the company is committed to further democratizing access to best-of-breed data technologies, reducing the environmental impact of cloud services and increasing diversity and inclusion at Aiven and in the tech industry more broadly.

“Aiven’s mission is to make developers’ lives better, to help them build better applications,” said Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder at Aiven. “Further investing in supporting open, community driven development of software and sustainable use of cloud services is a natural extension of what we value and have always wanted to achieve with Aiven.”

“Aiven is a prime showcase of a European-born champion on a trajectory of global category leadership. Its differentiated platform approach truly caters to the developer community by democratizing access to open-source technologies hosted on any cloud. The company has seen rapid adoption by customers across all sizes and industries with a demonstrated track record of product-led growth,” said Zoé Fabian, Managing Director at Eurazeo - Growth. “Sustainability is a key part of our investment thesis at Eurazeo and seeing Aiven being committed to combining a stellar financial profile with sustainability further strengthened our high conviction on embarking on the joint journey with Aiven to build the go-to platform for developers.”

About Aiven

Headquartered in Helsinki and with hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Sydney, Singapore, and Toronto, Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Kafka and OpenSearch, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, Aiven does what they do best: manage cloud data infrastructure. Aiven enables customers to drive business results from open source that trigger true transformations far beyond their own backyard. To learn more about Aiven, visit aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.