Griffin Capital Partners with iCapital to Make Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund Investment Offerings More Accessible to Financial Advisors and Their Investors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”), a leading alternative investment manager based in El Segundo, California, has announced a partnership with iCapital, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, to make Griffin Capital Opportunity Zone Fund investment offerings more accessible to financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients via iCapital’s technology and service offering.

Financial advisors will now be offered Griffin’s Opportunity Zone Fund investing expertise and strategies alongside iCapital’s education, technology, and investment administration capabilities.

“We look forward to working with a network of deeply experienced wealth advisors, and recognize the value and importance that iCapital’s technology and service provide our mutual clients. It is one thing to have a great strategy and differentiated approach, but if you can combine that with a technology and service platform that enables ease of use to facilitate broader access, that is a combination that can be extremely additive to all stakeholders,” commented Nick Rosenthal, Managing Director of Advisor Solutions at Griffin Capital.

“Since 1995, our focus has been to serve our investors and our partners. We view our partnership with iCapital as accretive to that mission as iCapital is a market leader in removing the operational friction points to make for a more positive experience.”

“We are thrilled to see Griffin Capital utilizing the iCapital technology solution to provide efficient and secure access to their alternative investment products,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We share their ambition of removing the roadblocks that have traditionally hindered access to financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients and providing a complete investment experience.”

About Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital (the “Company”) is a leading alternative investment asset manager headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1995, Griffin Capital has owned, managed, sponsored or co-sponsored investment programs encompassing approximately $22 billion in assets.1 The Company’s senior executives and employees have co-invested over $300 million in various investment verticals, aligning Griffin Capital’s interest with those of its investors. The Company leverages the breadth and depth of its cycle-tested investment management teams to capitalize on long-term economic trends and secular growth opportunities in the real estate sector through direct investment strategies.

1. Includes estimated total project costs for assets under construction.