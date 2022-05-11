Liongard Automates Billing Reconciliation with Gradient MSP

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liongard, a data automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced its collaboration with Gradient MSP to automate billing reconciliation.

Gradient MSP’s integration with Liongard enables their partners to pull actual usage data from the customer systems they manage, compare that data against the billed quantities in their Professional Services Automation (PSA) tool, and update those invoice details automatically.

With this integration, MSPs will be able to leverage an intuitive user interface to manage complex billing details more efficiently and compare their PSA agreements to usage across Liongard’s 70+ Inspectors. This will save countless hours spent on monthly billing, give MSPs confidence that they’re billing their customers completely and accurately, and ensure they’re not missing out on revenue opportunities.

“We’re excited to streamline our Partners’ operations with an automated billing reconciliation solution that’s powerful and intuitive,” said Matt Miller, Liongard VP of Product. “We have the data that partners need to automate this manual process and partnering with Gradient to fully automate that workflow saves MSPs time and money.”

Liongard and Gradient MSP have been testing the integration for several months and have received rave reviews from their Partners.

“We’ve already been through our first billing cycle and I’m eager to deploy more inspectors and creatively address other reconciliation needs with the use of custom metrics,” said Brandon Myers, CEO at IMS Solutions Group. "In the end, the combined customization allows us to address unique situations. We all win together.”

“In the past, billing has been a slow process,” according to Aiman Iswaisi, Chief Technology Officer at Ripple IT. “First, I have to wait for bills to come in and then I have to manually update customers in ConnectWise. But now, I’ll be able to catch any licensing issues before the billing goes out and correct it. So, to me, this integration is fantastic.”

For more information on the Liongard and Gradient MSP integration, please join a co-hosted webinar here.

About Liongard

Liongard is the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the IT stack, transforming complex IT system data into a unified, actionable source of intelligence. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to the continual improvement of its products and relationships with its partners. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to power the systems for their end customers every day. For more information, please visit www.liongard.com.

About Gradient MSP

Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem. https://www.meetgradient.com.

About the Billable™ solution

Released in November 2021, Gradient Billable ™ is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://app.usegradient.com/registration.