AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Human cyber risk and awareness company AwareGO announced today the release of Human Risk Assessment (HRA) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Created by cybersecurity experts, behavioral scientists and interaction designers, the Human Risk Assessment continuously observes top human attack vectors, identifies vulnerable departments and roles, and offers actionable insights to create informed security strategies to improve any organization’s overall cyber defense and reduce cybersecurity risks.

“All businesses need to address the human side of cybersecurity. That means being able to measure the risk and to mitigate it. Many small and medium-sized enterprises have had difficulties finding effective and efficient cybersecurity solutions that can comprehensively address the human side of cybersecurity risk. Such smaller enterprises do not have access to the large consultancy firms or the capacity to build up an internal security team,” said AwareGO Chief Executive Officer Ari K. Jonsson, Ph.D. “AwareGO is addressing this challenge for smaller and medium-sized businesses with a comprehensive solution. By using our Human Risk Assessment, all businesses can now continuously track the risk levels associated with the human side of cybersecurity across a broad range of threats. Then, with our unique 1-minute live action awareness training videos, they can strengthen their cyber resilience by making employees aware of threats and able to respond correctly. Most importantly, our solution is affordable, easy to use, highly effective and loved by employees.”

Based on human-behavioral science, this secure cloud-based solution allows companies to measure employees’ knowledge and behavior across several recognized human threat vectors, such as phishing, remote/hybrid work, passwords, and more, ultimately quantifying the company’s cyber resilience. Its interactive experience, friendly environment, and instant feedback make AwareGO’s Human Risk Assessment a transformative and indispensable tool for organizations striving to educate employees better and reduce cybersecurity risks.

For small and medium businesses, the HRA product provides numerous benefits, including:

Affordability – HRA offers a monthly subscription rate of $1.50 per user which also includes all of AwareGO’s micro-learning videos;

Simple to activate – HRA is a cloud-based solution with no installation and no set-up needed, as well as the ease and convenience of self-service;

Easy to implement – Ready-made assessments mean customers can employ HRA immediately;

No upfront commitment, as AwareGO offers 14-day free trial

Can be combined for enhanced security with AwareGO’s unique cybersecurity training, which is available in multiple languages and designed to improve cybersecurity awareness in the workplace.

Among numerous other accolades, AwareGO’s Human Risk Assessment has already earned the Highly Commended distinction in the SC Awards Europe 2021, in the program’s Best Behaviour Analytics/ Enterprise Threat Detection category. The SC Awards Europe program is the information security industry’s most prominent recognition and honors the cybersecurity professionals working behind the scenes, as well as the products and services that help protect the corporate world from countless, ever-changing threats.

About AwareGO

AwareGO is a global provider of human cyber risk and awareness solutions that help enterprises, and SMEs identify, quantify and remediate the human risk factor when it comes to cybersecurity. To date, AwareGO has successfully trained more than 8 million employees worldwide. Based in Iceland, the company has locations in the United States, Czech Republic, and Croatia. For more information, visit awarego.com.