Aderant Partners with ZERO to Fully Automate Time Tracking for iTimekeep Clients

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider, today announced a new business partnership with ZERO, a pioneer in productivity automation solutions for professional services firms. The new integration of Aderant iTimekeep with ZERO harnesses the power and precision of predictive AI to fully automate time tracking and categorization of lawyers’ billable time. Users of iTimekeep can now capture and categorize billable time automatically without having to learn new tools or adapt to new workflows. ZERO’s technology is an intelligent engine that interfaces with iTimekeep and runs in the background, continually learning from user behavior to eliminate the administrative drag of manual time tracking. The combination will ultimately produce more accurate time logs, reduce revenue leakage, and maximize billable time for lawyers.

Lawyers waste 30% of their time on non-billable administrative tasks like tracking and reporting their time and email filing, according to a recent survey by ZERO. The addition of ZERO technology to Aderant iTimekeep’s already powerful feature set means users’ time will be automatically recorded and associated with the appropriate client and legal matter as a draft entry. Aderant iTimekeep will also be able to capture extra time when meetings run long and record billable micro-engagements. All of these tasks are accomplished with technology that is deployed entirely within an organization’s security perimeter. ZERO’s automation layer for iTimeKeep will be available to all Aderant clients.

“We look forward to partnering with ZERO to make our leading legal time capture and billing compliance software even more powerful and make our clients’ practices even more productive,” said Chris Cartrett, CEO at Aderant. “This integration is unique in that our clients’ timekeeping practices will remain unchanged – they’ll continue to log into the iTimekeep application they’ve come to rely on. The addition of ZERO’s automation layer requires no extra effort on the part of the user, as it works in the background and ensures that previously unbilled time will no longer go uncaptured. Law firms will benefit not only from passive time capture that is accurate down to the minute but also from the automatic association of captured time with the correct client matter.”

“By combining Aderant iTimekeep’s comprehensive timekeeping and billing compliance software with ZERO’s intelligence layer, we’re helping law firms and legal departments automatically track billable work with less effort and more accuracy,” said Alex Babin, CEO of ZERO. “With our software there is no rip and replace; instead we’re able to enhance existing timekeeping solutions users are familiar with. Organizations that deploy the integrated technology will be able to operate more efficiently, and lawyers will be free to focus on the work that matters most.”

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw, ALN Cloud and eDockets for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500®, Fortune 500® and the Russell 1000® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or on LinkedIn.

About ZERO

ZERO is a leader in productivity automation with products engineered to help professional services firms achieve operational excellence. ZERO’s technology acts as an intelligent layer to existing systems automating and streamlining business of law processes like time management, document management, and data loss prevention. With many Am Law 100 and global clients, ZERO is enabling knowledge workers to be more productive, generate more revenue, and focus on the work that really matters – helping their clients. Learn more at www.zerosystems.com