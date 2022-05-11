Angry Birds Lands New Channel on Atmosphere

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced the arrival of its Angry Birds channel, following a deal with international kids’ and family distributor CAKE. The new channel, which will feature Rovio’s characters from the mobile game phenomenon, joins Om Nom and Super Toons TV in establishing Atmosphere’s kid-focused channel category as the out-of-home streaming service moves to replace everything cable traditionally offers in venues across the globe.

Angry Birds, which began as a mobile game in 2009 has since received more than 5 billion downloads and is now a global brand across merchandise, feature films and animated series. Atmosphere’s Angry Birds channel brings several different series from the Angry Birds universe, including Angry Birds Toons and its spinoffs: Angry Birds Stella, Angry Birds Makerspace, Angry Birds Slingshot Stories and Angry Birds Blues, featuring the boisterous hatchlings from the Angry Birds movies.

“I've been a fan of Angry Birds for a long time and now I get to play it with my kids,” says Leo Resig, Atmosphere CEO & Co-founder. “As Atmosphere continues to expand into pediatrician offices, kids programming has become very important. We have found great partners in CAKE and Rovio and are thrilled to be bringing these iconic characters to our 25,000 venues worldwide.”

“Angry Birds’ non-dialogue content retains the mobile game’s global appeal and makes it the perfect choice for Atmosphere’s audio-optional format,” says Ed Galton, CEO of CAKE. “We’re excited to be bringing Angry Birds to Atmosphere and to introduce Angry Birds to fans in a new way.”

Atmosphere reaches over 25,000 venues worldwide. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 25 million unique visitors per month. The company was also just named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, and won Best Connected TV Platform at the 2022 Digiday Video & TV Awards.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 68 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Rovio Entertainment

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

About CAKE

CAKE is a leading independent entertainment company specializing in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties. CAKE Distribution Ltd distributes over 1600 half hours of animation and live-action content, working with renowned producers including Rovio Entertainment, Fresh TV, Channel X, Kickstart and Ragdoll Productions on the worldwide roll out of their brands.

CAKE Productions Ltd supports CAKE’s development and production activities on shared and originated projects. With over 13 properties in development, productions include Angry Birds: Summer Madness for Netflix; Mama K’s Team 4 with Triggerfish Animation for Netflix; Angelo Rules with TeamTO for France Télévisions, Canal+ and Super RTL, Space Chickens in Space with Anima Estudios for Disney EMEA; Pablo with Paper Owl for CBeebies and Mush-Mush & The Mushables with La Cabane and Thuristar currently premiering internationally on Boomerang. An award-winning company, CAKE is based in London.