Battea Class Action Services Announces Partnership With Commerce Street Holdings to Provide Best in Class Global Damage Analysis & Securities Class and Collective Action Claim Filing

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battea Class Action Services, LLC, the global leading expert in providing turn-key class and collective action antitrust and securities litigation recovery services, international litigation research and monitoring to more than 1,000 institutional investors, banks, hedge funds, mutual, corporates, and single and multi-family offices, announced a partnership with Commerce Street Holdings, a premier investment banking firm serving and investing in financial institutions across the United States since 2007.

“Battea Class Action Services is excited to partner with Commerce Street Holdings to provide its clients with best-in-class global damage analysis and class and collective action claim filing for securities, derivatives, currencies, foreign exchange, & interest rate derivatives,” says Michael McCreesh, CFA, President of Battea Class Action Services.

“Commerce Street is elated to partner with Battea Class Actions Services as their best-in-class capabilities will enable us to offer potential non-trading alpha to our clients,” noted Ray Kong, Managing Director, Commerce Street Holdings.

About Battea Class Action Services, LLC:

Battea Class Action Services, LLC is a global leader and expert in all stages of asserting and processing settlement claims in connection with antitrust and securities litigation. The company has been a leader in the space for 20 years, serving nearly 1,000 institutions around the world, including many of the world’s largest banks, hedge funds, asset managers and buy-side investors. The combined experience of the Battea team is unrivaled among industry peers and brought to bear for its clients, guiding them through the entire cycle of the litigation and settlement process. For more information, please visit www.battea.com.

For all inquiries, contact Kevin Doyle, Global Head of Marketing, at +1-203-987-4949 or at doyle@battea.com.

About Commerce Street Holdings:

Commerce Street Holdings, LLC is the holding company for Commerce Street Capital, LLC (“CSC”), a FINRA/SIPC member broker dealer and Commerce Street Investment Advisor, LLC dba Commerce Street Investment Management (“CSIM”). CSC focuses on mergers and acquisitions; equity and debt placements in banks, real estate, oil & gas, middle market companies and other select industries; real estate investment banking; valuation and fairness opinions. CSIM provides asset management services in private equity, hedge funds, fund of funds and credit opportunities funds.

For more information, visit www.commercestreetcapital.com or call 214-545-6800. CSC is a member of FINRA/SIPC.