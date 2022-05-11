Accenture Federal Services Wins $175 Million NASA Contract to Scale Innovative Crowdsourcing Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), has won a $175 million multi-award IDIQ contract to perform crowdsourcing and other crowd-based solution delivery initiatives for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Through NASA’s Open Innovation Services 2 contract (NOIS2), the agency has been highly successful at scaling crowd-based solutions to meet project delivery goals within NASA and among other federal agencies. Under the NOIS2 contract, AFS has the opportunity to support the agency in tapping into additional methodologies and engaging new partners to scale NASA’s innovative crowdsourcing capabilities.

“Federal agencies often have a backlog of challenges that can be best addressed by tapping into the expertise of a network of best-fit industry leaders,” said Rod Adkins, Accenture Federal Services Lead Technical Advisor to NASA. “We are thrilled to help NASA leverage innovative methodologies, including fit-for-purpose crowd-based challenges and competitions, to deliver its mission-critical products and services.”

The length of the NOIS2 crowdsourcing support services contract is three years.

