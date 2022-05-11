Citi Trends Announces 2nd Annual Black History Makers Winners

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend, primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, has announced the grant winners of its second Annual Black History Makers program.

Managed by the Citi Trends CITIcares Council, which oversees change initiatives for the company’s customers and employees, the Black History Makers program increases awareness of Black-owned businesses and community organizations, recognizing entrepreneurs who are positively impacting their communities. After considering more than 9,000 inspiring applicants, the program awards ten $5,000 grants to Black business owners doing exceptional work. For 2022, the grant winners are:

Lena Vann – The Black Period(t) Project

Chandra Smith – Prommi-Mommi Foundation

Rekia Beverly – Mrs. Ashbury’s World

Terrance Cecil – Ryans Place Trucking School

Alyson Calloway – The Mamas Movement LLC

Brittney Box – Boxx The Artist

Ahriana Edwards – Vaila

Shayna Sangster – Rise House Fitness Studio

Charita Snow – BLNK SPCE Designs

Ken Walker – K. Walker Collective

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are so inspired by the countless talented Black entrepreneurs in our community and admire their passion for making a difference. Our CITIcares Council deserves a special shout out for increasing the reach of the Black History Makers program and making it easy to apply. Offering these grants has been a truly humbling experience and we look forward to seeing how the program grows in the coming years. Congratulations to all of our winners!”

To learn more about the grant winners, visit: www.cititrends.com/bhm-winners-2022

About Citi Trends:

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend, primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 614 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit cititrends.com or your local store.